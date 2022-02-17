Eventique Wins BizBash Best Event Experience Award For TikTok's "Summer Wrap Party"

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — BizBash, North America’s number one resource for event industry trends, ideas, and inspiration, has announced its 2021 BizBash Event Experience Award winners. Spotlighting the most inspiring meeting and event ideas, strategies, products and technology from planners, producers, agencies and brands, the awards were given to entries that demonstrated innovation and creativity, quality of execution, effectiveness, and an overall influential impact on the industry.

Eventique, an award-winning world-class event production company specializing in producing innovative, sophisticated, and cutting-edge events was a finalist for four and winner of one BizBash Virtual Event & Experience Awards.



WINNER: Best Virtual Team-Building Activity – “TikTok’s Summer Wrap Party” used a ribbon as the design inspiration, the whimsical strip transported guests through a hyper-visual 3D environment of various stages, including two employees as hosts, CEO remarks, a live trivia show featuring clues by “America’s Got Talent’s Terry Crews , and a DJ set from Jash Jay . Other show features included a photo booth and message wall for employees to share their sentiments prior to showtime.

As TikTok / ByteDance North America grew by a third in size in 2020-2021, the company wanted to show its appreciation towards employees and bring everyone together for a celebratory virtual gathering. Eventique was tasked to develop and produce a one-hour “Summer Wrap Party” for the company’s 3,000 employees.

Not only did Eventique take home the Best Virtual Team-Building Activity Award, but the company was also a finalist in the following categories for their work with Sephora, The Humane Society of the United States and an additional TikTok event:

FINALIST: Best Virtual Events & Experience – Sephora’s “House of Sephoria,” was considered the largest virtual beauty event of the year.

FINALIST: Best Virtual Events & Experiences – The Humane Society of the United States’ “To The Rescue Gala” virtual event generated more donations than any other gala in history.

FINALIST: Best Virtual Events & Experiences – TikTok's, Familia Latina , a creator celebration of Latinx Heritage Month, which included an extensive custom swag box filled with various Latin-made and inspired products and featured appearances by George and Mayan Lopez, and Becky G.

“BizBash is dedicated to help raise the bar, and events like these and our other winners are blazing a trail for the new style of event industry,” says BizBash President, Matt Johnson.

“As the innovation in the virtual space continues to evolve, we’re fortunate to be able to bring to life what no one thought could still be engaging after two years, with partners that are open to different approaches to engagement with their audiences,” said Liron David, Founder & Executive Producer, Eventique.

“Eventique works with various teams across TikTok and ByteDance,” said Eric Wielander, Eventique’s VP of Strategy and Creative. “With every team member brings an incredibly rewarding experience because they care deeply about providing their coworkers with a stellar event. It truly is a pleasure to be involved with a fast-growing company that’s using events like the Summer Wrap Party to bring everyone together even when they are physically apart.”

ABOUT EVENTIQUE

Eventique specializes in producing innovative, sophisticated and cutting-edge events, using a core belief that storytelling drives our creative approach. Founded by leaders in the entertainment and event production industry with extensive technical expertise, Eventique’s diverse team also includes backgrounds in theater, media, and brand marketing. Through its deep experience and countless productions, Eventique understands that to truly engage a guest, ideas must be fully realized down to the smallest detail. Whether our creative team comes up with an ambitious concept or our venue specialist discovers an untapped space, we make it happen — and guests will leave inspired. Eventique’s clients include Metapurse, Seramount, UNICEF, bareMinerals, and Meridian Capital Group, among many others. For more information, please visit http://www.eventique.com.

ABOUT BIZBASH

BizBash empowers event professionals with ideas, intelligence, and resources to create smarter events. Each month more than 200,000 unique users across North America and beyond look to BizBash for venue discovery, event style, technology, and tools for their next event. Visit us at http://www.bizbash.com. Follow us at @bizbash on Twitter and Instagram or http://www.facebook.com/bizbash.

