Everspring-Supported Online MBA at William & Mary Climbs in Poets&Quants Best Online MBA Programs for 2024

William & Mary’s Raymond A. Mason School of Business online MBA went up 5 spots overall and ranked No. 3 for academic experience in Poets&Quants‘ Best Online MBA Programs.

CHICAGO, Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Poets&Quants has ranked the online MBA at William & Mary’s Raymond A. Mason School of Business No. 22 in their 2024 list of best online MBA programs. The program went up 5 spots since last year and ranked No. 3 for academic experience and No. 9 for career outcomes. The program is supported by Chicago-based education technology and solutions provider, Everspring.

Since 2014, Everspring has supported William & Mary’s online MBA with key services, including market research, program design, course development, digital marketing, enrollment and student retention. The program’s curriculum is centered around the concept of a wicked problem (a problem with an unknowable set of potential solutions) and thinking critically to tackle complex issues. In the U.S. News & World Report best online MBA programs, it is currently ranked No. 37 out of 344 online MBAs.

Poets&Quants focuses its annual ranking on three equally weighted categories: quality of incoming students, academic experiences offered by the MBA program and career outcomes of graduates. The academic experience category covers aspects of a program such as likelihood of alumni to recommend the program, accessibility and helpfulness of professors, student ability to create meaningful connections with fellow classmates and faculty, and student ability to participate in student-run clubs and organizations.

“William & Mary’s online MBA is an innovative program that enables students to apply their developing leadership skills to real-world challenges,” said Beth Hollenberg, CEO and co-founder of Everspring. “Its ongoing success and recognition in national rankings is a testament to the strength of online higher education done right.”

In addition to the online MBA, Everspring works with a suite of programs across William & Mary’s Raymond A. Mason School of Business and School of Education. These programs provide students world class academic experiences in an online format.

About the Raymond A. Mason School of Business

William & Mary’s Raymond A. Mason School of Business is rebuilding the global economy by training the next generation of revolutionary business leaders. It offers undergraduate and graduate instruction, including full-time, part-time, evening, executive and online MBA degree programs, as well as one-year master’s programs in accounting, business analytics, finance and marketing. The school develops successful business leaders by providing world-class instruction and unparalleled opportunities for mentorship and experiential learning. For more information, visit mason.wm.edu.

About Everspring

Everspring is a leading provider of education technology and service solutions. Our advanced technology, proven marketing approach, research-backed instructional design services, and robust faculty support deliver outstanding outcomes for our university partners, powering their success online. Everspring offers a range of full-service turnkey solutions, as well as standalone single service offerings, and innovative self-service products that enable universities to establish and maintain themselves as leaders in the digital delivery of education. Based in Chicago, Everspring serves a growing number of colleges and universities, nationwide.

Visit www.everspringpartners.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/everspring-supported-online-mba-at-william–mary-climbs-in-poetsquants-best-online-mba-programs-for-2024-302022455.html

SOURCE Everspring

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

