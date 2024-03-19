EverWind Fuels Praises Historic Canada-Germany Agreement to Sell Canadian Green Hydrogen

Trent Vichie, CEO of EverWind Fuels today released the statement below following the historic Memorandum of Understanding for the sale of hydrogen produced in Atlantic Canada that will establish a world-leading hydrogen trade program between Canada and Germany

HAMBURG, Germany, March 18, 2024 /CNW/ – “Today’s announcement will help Canadian workers and businesses secure the coveted first-mover advantage in the European Union, the largest and most lucrative clean energy market in the world.”

“Alongside our Indigenous partners, we are very pleased to be participating in these historic discussions that will ensure Canada takes its rightful place as a global clean energy leader.”

“The bilateral window being established through Germany’s H2Global Foundation will unlock binding agreements to sell clean energy into Germany and will firmly establish a partnership between like-minded allies that the world needs in these volatile and unsettling times.”

“We are especially pleased this window will be finalized no later than June 30 of this year, recognizing EverWind’s leading global position in the fiercely competitive global clean energy industry, and if Canada is not at the forefront we will be quickly left behind.”

“We stand ready today to provide the clean energy solutions of tomorrow while creating good jobs, rural economic development and Indigenous Reconciliation opportunities across Nova Scotia and throughout Atlantic Canada.”

“We congratulate Minister Wilkinson and Vice Chancellor Habeck for their leadership in reaching today’s historic MoU, and we look forward to working with our public and private sector partners to show that fighting climate change while creating the green economy of tomorrow is the best way to bring prosperity to communities, businesses, and families across Atlantic Canada.”

www.everwindfuels.com

SOURCE EverWind Fuels

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

