Evisort Wins Gold for Legal Company of the Year and Achievement in Product Innovation

Contract AI Company Evisort Honored with 8 Stevie Awards in 2023 American Business Awards®

SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Evisort, the no-code contract intelligence platform loved by legal, IT, procurement, and operations teams worldwide, today was named the winner of eight Stevie Stevie® Awards in several categories in The 21st Annual American Business Awards®.

Evisort earned gold in the following categories: Company of the Year – Legal – Medium and Achievement in Product Innovation and won silver for Marketing Department of the Year.

Evisort won bronze for Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Solution, Most Innovative Company of the Year, Technical Innovation of the Year, Marketer of the Year (Director of Brand Strategy and Experiences Sibel Kurun), and Communications Professional of the Year (Director of Communications Kimberly Dimicco).

The American Business Awards are the United States’ premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 13. Tickets are now on sale .

A Company of the Year category judge noted Evisort is “clearly a leader in their industry, setting the pace among its competitors. This is a very innovative organization [offering] services that mitigate risks and increase efficiency.”

Another judge remarked, “Core competency in contract lifecycle management is no longer enough when compared to the advances achieved by Evisort… Evisort has created a truly innovative way to increase lawyers’ productivity using AI.”

“We are humbled to receive this recognition as it reflects our customers’ partnership with Evisort to push the boundaries of what is possible for artificial intelligence and empower their organizations with actionable and connected contract data,” said Jerry Ting, Evisort Founder and CEO.

“At Evisort, we are dedicated to understanding and listening to our customers to best serve their needs as an organization. These awards are especially meaningful as they reflect the deeply collaborative relationships we build with our customers. We can’t thank our customers enough for all the feedback and support they have shared with us,” said Amine Anoun, Founder and CTO at Evisort.

Over 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration. Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2023 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA .

Evisort Chief Marketing Officer Michaela Dempsey recently won the 2023 ONCON Icon Award for Marketer of the Year. Evisort’s customer success and support organization, led by Chief Customer Officer Rachael McBrearty, was recently awarded the 2023 Excellence in Customer Service Award by Business Intelligence Group.

About Evisort

Evisort offers enterprise-grade AI and contract intelligence. Evisort’s AI platform for contract lifecycle management and analysis connects contract data, unlocks productivity, and delivers digital workflows that create great experiences across the enterprise. Powered by proprietary AI trained on 11M+ contracts and 1B+ data points, Evisort is the first AI-native CLM company to achieve ISO 27001 and 27701 certifications in addition to SOC 2 Type 2 certification. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company supports legal, finance, sales, procurement and IT organizations around the globe. For more information, visit www.evisort.com or connect with

us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Sponsors of The 2023 American Business Awards include HCL America, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

