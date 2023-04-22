EVOLUTION SPACE PASSES KÁRMÁN LINE AND COMPLETES SUCCESSFUL FIRST SPACE MISSION

RIDGECREST, Calif., April 22, 2023 / PRNewswire/ — Evolution Space , a Mojave, Calif-based solid propulsion and launch provider, announced today the successful completion of their first space mission, Gold Chain Cowboy. The rocket reached apogee at 124.5 kilometers (408,456 ft), 24.5 km past the Kármán line – the internationally recognized boundary of space – at 8:12 am on Saturday, April 22nd, 2023. This marks a significant milestone for the company and the greater space launch industry.

Evolution Space is a leader in the development of solid propulsion systems for small launch vehicles, and with the success of Gold Chain Cowboy, Evolution Space earned the prestigious milestone of becoming the 9th privately funded US company to pass the Kármán line and reach space.

“Today is a very proud moment for Evolution Space,” said Steve Heller, Evolution’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “Our team has worked tirelessly to develop and test our technology, and this successful space mission is a testament to their hard work and dedication. We are thrilled to have achieved such an exclusive milestone and you can expect more great things to come.”

The mission took place at the company’s Mojave Desert launch site and involved the launch of a 10-inch diameter, 22-foot tall, 900-pound solid rocket vehicle equipped with Evolution Space’s proprietary solid propulsion and flight systems. The rocket reached a maximum altitude of 408,456 feet at Mach 5.2.

“Our initial data indicates that the flight phase of Gold Chain Cowboy was excellent; the vehicle reached hypersonic speed and crossed the Karman line by a wide margin.” Said Wyatt Harris, PhD and Evolution’s Director of Flight Systems. “We’re incredibly excited about this success and look forward to applying what we learned today to our future efforts.”

The company’s proprietary technology enables it to offer affordable, reliable launch solutions for customers in the commercial and governmental sectors. With the success of its first space mission, Evolution Space has demonstrated the capabilities of its technology and positioned itself as a key player in the rapidly growing containerized-launch vehicle market.

Evolution Space, based in Mojave, Calif., is a provider of rapidly-responsive and deployable, containerized launch solutions for the next generation of nanosats and defense. The company specializes in tailored solid propulsion solutions and suborbital loft vehicles. For more information please visit www.evolutionspace.com .

