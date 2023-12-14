Exploring the Future of Education: Leaders in Catholic Education Help Catholic Schools Embrace Artificial Intelligence

COLUMBIA, Md., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In the ever-evolving landscape of education, artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a transformative force, analogous to the revolutionary impact of computers and the internet. Recognizing this paradigm shift, Catholic Virtual, a leading online learning solutions provider within the Hudson Global Scholars Network, is spearheading an initiative to empower Catholic schools in navigating this transformative journey.

“Look at [AI] as a personal assistant or agent, and in that capacity, it could be, if it is used well, like having another librarian or tutor at your call, democratizing access to services that are really incredibly expensive to promote, and … difficult to scale. So, while we don’t want it to replace everything, we do want it to help with at least some of the services that could be provided for students and faculty as they start doing research and independent thought work.” ~ Rob Manuel , President of DePaul University

Rob Birdsell, President of Catholic Virtual, and Dan O’Keefe, President of Cardinal Spellman High School in the Bronx, NY, started by exploring the synergy of humanism and AI in Catholic education in a recent white paper. They uncovered the fusion of humanism and modern technology, suggesting ways teachers can use AI to engage students’ hearts and minds.

Mr. Birdsell and Mr. O’Keefe dove deeper into AI with Mr. Rob Manuel, President of DePaul University, at a Catholic Virtual and FACTS co-hosted webinar. They discussed the current state and future with AI in Catholic high schools and universities, providing insights on its impact on education.

To further support students’ understanding of AI, Catholic Virtual and all schools in the Hudson Global Scholars Network offer an online high school course, Artificial Intelligence in the World. This comprehensive course, available for individual enrollment or through schools, explores the concepts, tools, and building blocks of AI. Using chatbots and hands-on activities, students gain insights into AI’s global applications for decision-making, problem-solving, and its ethical impacts.

“At Hudson Global Scholars, we are committed to providing students with cutting-edge educational experiences, and Artificial Intelligence in the World is a testament to that commitment. This course not only equips students with foundational knowledge but also fosters critical thinking and ethical awareness in the rapidly evolving field of AI,” said Bruce Davis, CEO of Hudson Global Scholars.

About Catholic Virtual

Catholic Virtual provides world-class, accredited online and blended learning programs to Catholic schools and students in the U.S. and worldwide. Learn more at www.CatholicVirtual.com.

About Hudson Global Scholars

Hudson Global Scholars is a leading provider of online learning services to schools and families, reaching students worldwide with high-quality, U.S.-based, instructional products and services. Learn more at www.HudsonGlobalScholars.com.

About FACTS

FACTS, a division of Nelnet, Inc., is committed to making educational dreams possible for families and students, as well as enhancing the financial stability and affordability of educational institutions. Learn more at FACTSmgt.com.

