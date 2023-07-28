Explosive growth in AI and ML fuels expertise demand

AI and machine learning are reshaping the job landscape, with higher incentives being offered to attract and retain expertise amid talent shortages.

According to a recent report by Harnham, a leading data and analytics recruitment agency in the UK, the demand for ML engineering roles has been steadily rising over the past few years.

Recently, there’s been a shift towards MLOps professionals who possess the skills to bridge the gap between data scientists and data engineers, thereby optimising the deployment of ML models.

Harnham’s report provides comprehensive insights into the salaries and day rates of various data science roles across the UK.

Technical leads/managers in computer vision, data science, deep learning & AI, ML engineering, MLOps, and natural language processing are earning annual base salaries ranging from £44,000 to £120,000, depending on experience and location.

In addition to competitive compensation, data science professionals are seeking specific benefits to enhance their job satisfaction.

The top five desirable benefits include remote working options, bonuses, health insurance, flexible working hours, and shares. These perks play a crucial role in attracting and retaining top talent in the data science sector.

The report also sheds light on some critical trends and statistics in the industry.

25 percent of professionals cited a non-competitive salary/rate as the top reason for leaving a role, followed closely by a lack of career progression (24%) and a “better opportunity” coming along (22%).

The number of female professionals in the field has increased from 22 percent last year, indicating a positive shift towards greater gender diversity in data science.

While the field of data science continues to evolve rapidly, professionals are keen to explore new opportunities.

One finding from the report reveals that data science professionals are the most likely to leave their current roles if the right opportunity arises. The ongoing talent shortage means that relevant expertise is in high demand and many opportunities are available.

Advancements in AI and ML are transforming the landscape and creating exciting new job opportunities. As the demand for data professionals continues to surge, companies must adapt to remain competitive in attracting and retaining top talent in this thriving field.

For more information and in-depth data on data science salaries and trends in the UK, refer to the Harnham Data & AI Salary Guide for 2023.

