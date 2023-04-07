Exro Announces Executive Chairman Stepping Down and Appointment of Interim Chairman Rod Copes

Copes’ decades of unique experience in scaling automotive manufacturing operations in the US will serve as a tremendous asset for Exro’s upcoming stages of growth

CALGARY, AB, April 6, 2023 /CNW/ – Exro Technologies Inc. (TSX: EXRO) (OTCQB: EXROF) (the “Company” or “Exro“), a leading clean technology company that has developed new generation power control electronics that expand the capabilities of electric motors and batteries, today announced that Mark Godsy, long-time Chairman of its Board of Directors (the “Board”), has decided to step down, effective March 31, 2023. This transition aligns with Exro’s evolution into series production in Q3 of this year and ongoing leadership enhancement as the Company prepares for a Nasdaq listing. In conjunction with Mr. Godsy’s decision, the Board has elected Director Rod Copes to the position of Interim Chairman. Copes’ career of operational and commercial excellence will provide Exro with the guidance needed for its upcoming stages of growth.

“Exro has been very fortunate to have Mark as part of our leadership team”, said CEO Sue Ozdemir. “Mark’s entrepreneurial insights have helped to guide the business and establish a framework that sees a thoughtful leadership transition at the right time in the Company’s development. On behalf of the Board and all our employees, we want to thank him for his years of dedicated service to the Board of Directors and the Company and wish him well in his other endeavours.”

“Serving Exro as Board Chairman has been the honour, as well as the experience of a lifetime”, said Godsy. “A special thanks to Exro’s employees and my fellow Board members, past and present, for the meaningful collaboration and shared commitment to the Company’s success. Having also served previously as CEO, I decided this is the perfect moment to make way for a new chair of the board as the company continues to thrive. I am excited for the future of Exro, as it is well-positioned with the support of evolving leadership to execute and launch innovative technologies that support the critically important transition to a sustainable electrified world”.

A serial technology entrepreneur involved in many successful ventures, Godsy will redeploy his time and efforts to advancing two early-stage companies for which he is founder, CEO and Chairman: wireless earbud and wearables technology company Naqi Logix, and neurological disease medicine developer Shackelford Pharma Inc.

“We are also very pleased to announce the appointment of Rod Copes as Interim Chairman of the Board”, said CEO Sue Ozdemir. “Rod’s decades of unique experience in scaling manufacturing operations at both Rivian and Harley-Davidson in the US, as well as listing on the Nasdaq exchange, serve as tremendous assets to Exro. On behalf of everyone at Exro and the Board, we welcome Rod to his new position and look forward to working with him to continue our efforts to build significant value for our shareholders.”

Rod Copes, Interim Chairman added: “I am delighted to expand my role at Exro after working closely with Sue and the rest of the team since I joined the Board. With completion of phase one of its world-class manufacturing facility, and innovative engineering and services centers, Exro is positioning itself as a technology leader delivering much-needed critical solutions to energy transition industries. I am looking forward to this exciting next phase at Exro.”

Copes joined the Board of Exro in May 2022 following his retirement as Chief Operating Officer (“COO”) at Rivian. Since joining Exro, Copes has been working closely with management as the Company prepares to launch series production of its Coil Driver™ technology for automotive, and Cell Driver™ technology for commercial & industrial energy storage, in Q3 2023. At Rivian, Copes was the company’s first COO and was integral in operationalizing the company, helping lead the transition from a technology-focused company to a fully capable manufacturing and commercial company. Copes contributed to the successful launch of the three electric vehicles and initial production ramp. A key member of the c-suite, in 2021 Copes also supported Rivian’s efforts to complete one of the largest Nasdaq IPOs in history. Prior to Rivian, Copes held several executive roles over his 19-year career at Harley Davidson Motorcycle Company, including leading multiple manufacturing plants and responsibility for global sales and customer service.

