Extra Ordinary Stars: An Inaugural Live Performance Extravaganza To Fundraise And Empower

SINGAPORE, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Extra·Ordinary People is proud to present Extra·Ordinary Stars, a star-studded fundraiser concert to empower and inspire youths with special needs and of less privileged background to dream. Featuring international artists A-Lin and Cyril Takayama, as well as China Taiwanese talents and our own local talents Benjamin Kheng, Glenn Yong, Wheel Smith, Zanna Phua, Adelyn Koh, John Chan, Isabelle Lim, Daniel Teo, Cantare Choir, performers from Singapore Raffles Music College, Extra·Ordinary People’s Extraordinary Light Orchestra and more, this inaugural 100-minute live performance will be held on 1 December 2023 at The Star Theatre.

Extra·Ordinary Stars concert is conceptualised by the new Unleash Your Light Movement. Unleash Your Light is a new global movement that sees the importance of seeing the world from “Me” to “We”. The vision is that genuine human-to-human connection is the key foundation that needs to be in place before any personal and societal transformation can begin. When genuine human-to-human connection is present, it sets in motion the possibility of shattering limitations, igniting individual potential, and empowering everyone to shine.

“Individuals with special needs and their families almost never have the inspiration, space and opportunity to achieve independent living through their dreams. With Extra·Ordinary Stars, we hope that the special needs and underprivileged community become inspired to Dream and begin to share their inspiring stories and believe that nothing is impossible,” shared Mr Wee Boo Kuan, Co-Founder & Director of Extra·Ordinary People. “We believe in the transformative power of positivity. Our mission is to create opportunities for everyone to unleash their light and shine. And in that process touch someone’s life, as well as be a Hero to someone” .”

“At Singapore Raffles Music College, we are committed to creating an ecosystem of holistic learning support framework to maximise our students’ learning experience. We are proud to be the main partner of this concert, to let our students shine on stage, and share their inspirational stories,” said Mr Ryan Goh, Executive Director of Singapore Raffles Music College.

Ticket sales are now open, and ticket prices start from SGD$128 and up. The proceeds will be distributed equally amongst the three IPC charity organisations: Extra·Ordinary People, Happee Hearts Movement, and YMCA. There will be a 250% tax rebate with every ticket purchase.

Extra•Ordinary Stars Fundraiser Concert ticket sales are now open, and you can purchase them HERE .

About Extra·Ordinary People

Extra•Ordinary People was established in July 2017 as a registered charity. We enable and support children and individuals with special needs, striving for an inclusive society. Since February 2018, we have been operating at Extra•Ordinary Place @ Beach Road, which is a Performing Arts Centre providing students with special needs access to the performing arts. We call ourselves Extra•Ordinary People because we are all ordinary people who make the conscious decision to go the extra mile.

About Happee Hearts Movement

Happee Hearts Movement was founded by Dr. Chen Shiling to advocate for the healthcare needs of a very invisible and forgotten group of people amongst us – People with intellectual disabilities. It is the first and only non-profit organisation in Singapore that focuses on addressing the complex health needs of this vulnerable population and their ageing caregivers. Our goal is to reduce the barriers to positive health and well-being for this population by providing a health service that is accessible and appropriate for people with intellectual disability.

About YMCA Singapore

YMCA of Singapore serves local and overseas communities to enrich the lives of the less-privileged. YMCA also provides emergency financial assistance to needy families and provides purposeful work training opportunities for individuals with special needs. YMCA also reaches out to out-of-school youths and youths-at-risk to integrate them back into society with meaningful programmes and activities.

About DFW Creative

DFW Creative is an omni-channel marketing agency in Southeast Asia, offering PR, social media, marketing, events, and virtual events services. Our mission is to help businesses connect with their audience through effective strategies, while keeping up with industry trends. Our team of experts is dedicated to delivering effective results, staying on top of industry trends, and using the latest technologies to enhance the customer experience. DFW Creative Pte Ltd is your one-stop solution for all your marketing needs in Southeast Asia. DFW Creative is the official marketing agency for Unleash Your Light.

www.dfw.com.sg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/extra-ordinary-stars-an-inaugural-live-performance-extravaganza-to-fundraise-and-empower-301964036.html

SOURCE Extraordinary People Limited (EPL)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

