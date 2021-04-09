fbpx
Facebook to turn Menlo Park headquarters into vaccination site
April 9, 2021

By Tiyashi Datta | Reuters

Facebook Inc said on Friday it is converting a part of its Menlo Park headquarters into a vaccination site, joining the government effort to speed up the vaccination drive in the United States.

For this initiative, the company is teaming up with Ravenswood Family Health Centre, Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg wrote in a post https://bit.ly/3fX7Nx6.

