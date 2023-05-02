Facemoji Keyboard Honored as Silver Stevie® Award Winner In 2023 American Business Awards®

Facemoji Keyboard was recognized for its exceptional ability to inspire users to think outside the box

SAN FRANCISCO, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Facemoji Keyboard was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Best User Experience category in the 21st Annual American Business Awards®.

Facemoji Keyboard is the world’s first content-creation keyboard with rich in-app resources that allow users to express their most genuine and authentic selves. To date, Facemoji has over 500 million global downloads; it supports 120+ languages and is available to users in 190+ countries and regions for free on Android or iOS.

“With Facemoji, users can fully customize their keyboard based on their preferences and create and share unique, expressive designs—elevating the experience beyond just texting to include popular trends and pop culture references,” said Natalia Lin, Product Lead at Facemoji Keyboard. “We are proud to be recognized by the American Business Awards for our exceptional ability to inspire our users to think outside the box.”

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, and more than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

An American Business Awards judge commented, “I was impressed by how Facemoji focused successfully on elevating the experience beyond just texting to include popular trends and pop culture references, so every user can be a trendsetter in content creation.”

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 13. Tickets are now on sale.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2023 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Facemoji Keyboard

Facemoji Keyboard is the world’s first content-creation keyboard that allows users to find, design or invent the trendiest and smartest ways to express themselves. With Facemoji, users can fully customize their keyboard and create and share unique expressive designs, so every user can be a modern trendsetter in content creation.

