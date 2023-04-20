Fast Company Honors TuneCore at "The World's Most Innovative Companies" Event

Fast Company ranked TuneCore third on the 2023 Most Innovative Companies in Music list (full list below)

NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — TuneCore, the leading development partner for self-releasing artists—owned by Believe, one of the world’s leading digital music companies—has been recognized by Fast Company as the third-most innovative company in the music industry. Wednesday night, TuneCore was spotlighted at a celebratory dinner for this year’s honorees, with singer-songwriter & TuneCore artist Isabella Kensington providing the event’s musical entertainment.

Fast Company’s 10 Most Innovative Companies in Music in 2023

1. BandLab

2. Subtext

3. TUNECORE

4. SoundExchange

5. Veeps

6. Universal Music Group

7. Warner Music Group

8. Yousician

9. Black Lives in Music

10. Dance Cry Dance

Recent innovations contributing to TuneCore’s success include the introduction of an UNLIMITED pricing structure, giving artists the power to release an unlimited number of singles and albums for one flat annual rate, allowing them to create more music and experiment with different release strategies to advance their careers and feed their growing fanbases. In 2022, TuneCore continued to disrupt the music industry status quo and put power in the hands of artists & creators with the introduction of their Social Platforms distribution option, offering unlimited distribution to the music libraries social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram Reels and Stories, Facebook Stories and YouTube Shorts, all for free (no upfront cost).

TuneCore’s most recent innovation was the introduction of “Splits”, allowing artists to automate the royalty payments from their streaming & download revenue between all collaborators on any track or album. Through Splits, TuneCore also offers price-sensitive creators a means to facilitate collaboration by allowing them to offer featured artists a share of streaming and download revenue rather than paying an advance fee, decreasing the upfront financial barriers that could otherwise block collaboration.

In December 2022, TuneCore announced that the company had paid out more than $3 billion to independent creators since its inception in 2006.

About Believe:

Believe is one of the world’s leading digital music companies. Believe’s mission is to develop independent artists and labels in the digital world by providing them the solutions they need to grow their audience at each stage of their career and development. Believe’s passionate team of digital music experts around the world leverages the Group’s global technology platform to advise artists and labels, distribute and promote their music. Its 1,650 employees in more than 50 countries aim to support independent artists and labels with a unique digital expertise, respect, fairness and transparency. Believe offers its various solutions through a portfolio of brands including Believe, TuneCore, Nuclear Blast, Naïve, Groove Attack, AllPoints, Ishtar and Byond. Believe is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: BLV, ISIN: FR0014003FE9). http://www.believe.com

About TuneCore:

TuneCore is the leading independent development partner for self-releasing artists to build audiences and careers – with technology and services across distribution, publishing administration, and a range of promotional services. TuneCore Music Distribution services help artists, labels, and managers sell their music through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, TikTok, Tencent, and more than 150 download and streaming stores worldwide, while retaining 100 percent of their sales revenue and rights for a low annual flat fee. TuneCore Music Publishing Administration assists songwriters by administering their compositions through licensing, registration, worldwide royalty collections, and placement opportunities in film, TV, commercials, video games, and more. The TuneCore Artist Services portal offers a suite of tools and services that enable artists to promote their craft, connect with fans, and get their music heard. TuneCore, part of Believe, is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, with offices in Los Angeles, and Nashville, and operates globally through local teams based in the UK, Germany, France, Belgium, The Netherlands, Italy, Brazil, Mexico, Nigeria, South Africa, India, Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines and Singapore across 5 continents. http://www.tunecore.com

Media Contact

John Graffo, TuneCore, 1 6782066668, john.graffo@tunecore.com

Maria Ho-Burge, TuneCore, 9179294888, maria.ho-burge@tunecore.com

SOURCE TuneCore