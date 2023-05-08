FaZe Holdings Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

LOS ANGELES, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — FaZe Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FAZE), the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, announced that it will release its financial results on Monday, May 15, 2023, for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. FaZe will issue a press release when its Shareholder Letter has been posted to its Investor Relations website at https://investor.fazeclan.com .

About FaZe Holdings Inc.

FaZe Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FAZE) (“FaZe Clan”), is a digital-native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and internet culture, reimagining traditional entertainment for the next generation. Founded in 2010 by a group of kids on the internet, FaZe Clan was created for and by gamers and today operates across multiple verticals with transformative content, tier-one brand partnerships, a collective of notable talent, and fashion and consumer products. Reaching over 500 million followers across social platforms globally, FaZe Clan delivers a wide variety of entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights and live streams of highly competitive gaming tournaments. FaZe Clan’s roster of more than 100 influential personalities consists of engaging content creators, esports professionals, world-class gamers and a mix of talent who go beyond the world of gaming, including NFL star Kyler “FaZe K1” Murray, LeBron “FaZe Bronny” James Jr., Lil Yachty aka “FaZe Boat”, Offset aka “FaZe Offset” and Snoop Dogg aka “FaZe Snoop.” Its gaming division includes 13 competitive esports teams who have won 37 world championships. The content of any website referenced or hyperlinked in this communication is neither incorporated into, nor part of, this communication. For more information, visit www.fazeclan.com , investor.fazeclan.com and follow FaZe Clan on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , TikTok , and Twitch .

Contacts

Press: alana.battaglia@fazeclan.com

Investors: IR@fazeclan.com

