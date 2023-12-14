Federal Government and FCM Invest Over $1.2 Million to Support Home-Energy Upgrade Programs in Communities Across Ontario

THUNDER BAY, ON, Dec. 14, 2023 /CNW/ – More and more Canadians in Ontario and across the country are looking to upgrade their homes to be more energy efficient, which helps fight climate change, create good local jobs and save on monthly bills. That’s why the Government of Canada and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) are working with municipalities and their partners to make it easier for people to plan and finance their retrofits.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, and Scott Pearce, President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, announced an investment of over $1.24 million through the Green Municipal Fund’s Community Efficiency Financing (CEF) initiative. These grants will support communities across Ontario in developing home-energy upgrade financing programs that will help households save money while improving comfort and lowering their emissions.

Communities receiving funding include:

The City of Thunder Bay ($175,000)

The City of Peterborough ($175,000)

The City of Windsor ($175,000)

The Town of Aurora ($174,420)

The City of Sault Ste. Marie ($100,720)

The City of Orillia ($95,920)

Additionally, the Clean Air Partnership, a charitable environmental organization, receives $350,000 to develop home-energy upgrade financing programs that are tailored to local communities in collaboration with seven municipalities: Dufferin County, the City of London, the City of Barrie, the Town of Huntsville, the Municipality of Clarington, the City of Kawartha Lakes and Tay Valley Township. This cohort approach aims to reduce the workload of municipal staff, increase engagement and buy-in across municipalities, and help residents save more on utility bills and increase home value and climate resilience.

Since its inception in 2020, CEF has enabled municipalities to test innovative approaches to help homeowners plan and pay for energy efficiency upgrades that create local jobs and keep the economy moving. Established as part of the Budget 2019 investment of $950 million, CEF is one of the ways GMF continues to build on its long record of supporting transformative environmental initiatives at the community level. GMF, administered by FCM, is funded through an endowment by the Government of Canada.

Quotes

“Empowering Canadian communities to embrace energy efficiency, the Government of Canada and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities invest over $1.24 million in the Green Municipal Fund’s Community Efficiency Financing initiative. This strategic partnership not only fosters local job creation and climate resilience but also paves the way for households in Ontario to save on bills while contributing to a sustainable future.”

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

“By investing in energy-efficient housing, we are building healthy and sustainable communities. Canada’s ongoing transition to a net-zero emissions economy requires innovative housing solutions that create jobs and build climate resilience, while making life more affordable through energy savings. Projects and initiatives like the ones we are supporting today are helping us get there.”

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change

“I am excited by the leadership being demonstrated by The Town of Aurora and their plans to study the feasibility of a home energy retrofit financing program to address reductions in residential greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and energy use by evaluating a property assessed clean energy (PACE)/local improvement charge (LIC) model. Aligned with the Town of Aurora’s Community Energy Plan, this study will provide insight to a future financing program with possibilities of being replicated across municipalities. Exactly the kind of leadership and commitment needed to accelerate the transition to clean energy.”

Tony Van Bynen

Member of Parliament Newmarket-Aurora

“Home energy-efficiency programs can both help homeowners cut down their greenhouse gas emissions and save money on their energy bills. This is why the collaboration between FCM and the Government of Canada to invest in initiatives such as home energy upgrades in Thunder Bay, Peterborough, Windsor, Aurora, Sault Ste. Marie and Orillia is so essential to advance towards net-zero and enhance economic security.”

Scott Pearce

FCM President

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

