FII PRIORITY SUMMIT IN MIAMI CONCLUDES WITH URGENT CALL FOR ACTION AND PROGRESS ON AI ALIGNMENT

MIAMI, Feb. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute’s FII PRIORITY investor summit concluded on Friday, having explored a range of issues of global significance. The summit, entitled ‘On the Edge of a New Frontier,’ reflects the profound changes the world is experiencing as technology transforms society and economies.

Investors from the U.S. and around the world gathered with CEOs of major global corporations and policy experts to seek practical impactful solutions to issues such as the regulation of AI.

In his closing remarks, Richard Attias, CEO of FII Institute, said: “The time for action is now. More than 1000 leaders from finance, business and government attended this week’s summit in Miami, and all agreed that the world faces urgent challenges. Foremost amongst these challenges is the need for concerted, coordinated action, involving not just national governments but international organizations. That’s why summits such as this are so important as humankind grapples with huge issues that span borders, cultures, and will impact the generations to come.”

The second day featured a special breakfast session on how the 2024 U.S. election will impact the global economy. Joining Matteo Renzi, Senator of the Italian Republic and Former Prime Minister, were Mike Pompeo, 70th Secretary of State of the United States and Executive Chairman, lImpact Investments; Patrick Zhong, M31 Capital; Magda Wierzycka, Sygnia Ltd; Henadi Al Saleh, Agility; Macelo Claure, Claure Group; and Don Peebles, The Peebles Corporation. The session, moderated by Shannon K. O’Neil, Council on Foreign Relations, also covered the intersection of geopolitics and investment, noting the interconnectedness of both and their ability to impact the global outlook on economy and international cooperation.

In a candid, cross-generational discussion about the future of business, David M. Rubenstein, Co-Founder & Co-Chairman of Carlyle, and daughter Gabrielle Rubenstein, Co-Founder & Managing Partner of Manna Tree, shared their insights on several issues. The conversation underscored the evolving landscape of investment, highlighting the robust nature of private equity, and the importance of experiential branding.

With new technology reshaping the nexus between business and security, Cecilia Attias, Senior Vice-President of Public Affairs at RA&A, and Founder & President of Cecilia Attias Foundation for Women, discussed how to harness technology for security and stability with Palantir Co-Founder Dr. Alex Karp. The conversation covered the relationship between technology and ethics, highlighting the pivotal role of software in shaping society, and called for a balanced approach to privacy and security.

In keeping with Miami’s DNA, the summit also featured a number of panels dedicated to entertainment and sport, with actors Gwyneth Paltrow and Rob Lowe participating in the summit. Lowe, who is President of Lowe Profile Productions, and Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO Of Eldridge Industries Todd Boehly, engaged in a conversation about technology and the future of film and TV. Lowe noted that “consolidation is coming, and perhaps even bundling, but the important thing will always be the creatives. We’ve been telling stories since we sat by the campfire and we’ll be telling them when we’re orbiting the Earth.”

FII PRIORITY Miami also hosted a sports-focussed summit, which featured a session on the impact of the influx in new funding streams and how they redefine the entire sports ecosystem. Speakers in the session included Gerry Cardinale, Founder, Managing Partner & CIO at RedBird Capital Partners, former football star Larry Fitzgerald, Jr., Co-Founder of Trenches Capital, Sam Kennedy President & CEO Fenway Sports Group, owner of the Miami Dolphins and Chairman & Founder of The Related Companies Stephen Ross.

FII PRIORITY Summit Miami continues conversations held in Hong Kong and Riyadh in fall (autumn) 2023. It is part of an ongoing global programme of summits held throughout the year, with summits coming up in Rio de Janeiro in June and Riyadh in October.

Notes to Editor

For media inquiries, please contact:

Phone: +966 53 978 2030

Email: Media@fii-institute.org

The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute is a global non-profit foundation driven by data with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity. Global and inclusive, we foster great minds from around the world and turn ideas into real-world solutions in four critical areas: Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Robotics, Education, Healthcare and Sustainability.

The FII PRIORITY Miami summit continues conversations held in Hong Kong and Riyadh in Autumn 2023. It is part of an ongoing global program of summits held throughout the year, with upcoming summits in Rio de Janeiro in June and Asia later in the year.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2346712/FII_Summit.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1811613/4559335/FII_Institute_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fii-priority-summit-in-miami-concludes-with-urgent-call-for-action-and-progress-on-ai-alignment-302070352.html

SOURCE Future Investment Initiative Institute

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

