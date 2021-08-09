‘Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade’ is on sale — save $20 at Amazon

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

SAVE $20: Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade just hit its lowest price yet at Amazon. Save $20 on one of 2020’s best games as of Aug. 5.

Final Fantasy VII Remake was one of the biggest games of 2020, and for good reason. It’s a reimagining of one of the most beloved PlayStation titles of all time, so hopes were high for its release. Luckily, it was really good.

If you missed it when it came out, and you happen to have a PlayStation 5 (we know, they’re hard to get), you can grab the upgraded version of the game for $20 off the original price at Amazon. That’s its lowest price yet.

With the updated version — now called Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade — you’ll not only get the base game that so many know and love, but also some key additions. One of those additions is the Intergrade story DLC drop, which puts you into the shoes of Yuffie, a fan-favorite character with her own story and adventures to embark on. Other bonuses include all the great stuff that comes with playing on PS5, like improved fidelity, frame rate performance, load times, and more.

Hop into the modern classic that is Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade. It’s $20 off at Amazon for a limited time.

