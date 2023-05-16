FinGreen Ambassador Hosts Financial Literacy Workshop for UniAbuja Students – TechEconomy

QNET initiative is a driving force to empower young people, such as tertiary students, through financial literacy training before they graduate.

QNET established its signature financial literacy programme, FinGreen, to promote financial inclusion among youth and women through training and education.

Global e-commerce based direct selling company, QNET is working to increase financial inclusion in youth communities through its signature educational programme called FinGreen.

Now, one of the programme’s first ambassadors, Anuoluwapo Ayoola, is sharing her newly gained financial skills and knowledge with 70 university students at a workshop she organised in Abuja.

Financial literacy is essential for economic stability and growth, especially among youth in developing economies.

FinGreen aims to boost financial inclusion in underserved communities by empowering individuals with the skills required to be financially confident, aware, and savvy through its three pillars:

assessing target communities, training them, and transforming participants into financial literacy advocates. After completing the programme, these individuals become financial literacy ambassadors who can champion and share their knowledge with their families, friends, and communities.

Ayoola is one of the many FinGreen ambassadors passionate about educating other young people about the importance of financial literacy as an essential life skill. “I am thrilled to have organised a financial literacy workshop at the University of Abuja, with the generous support of QNET,” Ayoola adds, “Financial literacy is not just about managing money. It’s about creating a better future for ourselves and future generations. As an ambassador of FinGreen, I’m excited for more opportunities to educate my peers on why financial education and literacy are so important!”

Ayoola based her financial literacy workshop on campus at the University of Abuja on the insights and understanding she gained as part of the pilot cohort to complete the first phase of FinGreen trainings, which kicked off in Nigeria in June of 2022.

She designed the first module of her workshop to challenge the assumptions on financial literacy, educating the 70 participants on how they can adjust their mindset to utilise financial knowledge for their benefit.

The second module drew on Ayoola’s experience as a student, where she shared practical strategies and tips on how participants can manage their finances as students and as working adults. This will be crucial to help participants manage their financial sustainability and investment, seeing as many Nigerian students bear significant debt due to the increasing cost of tertiary education.

Mr Biram Fall, the Regional General Manager of QNET Sub-Saharan Africa, says,

We are honoured to support Anu Ayoola and the University of Abuja’s Financial Literacy Workshop. With the constantly shifting financial landscape and the digitisation of financial services, young people need to be equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills to make informed decisions about their money. Not just that, we want to continue helping young people, like Anu Ayoola, develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills and foster a sense of responsibility and leadership through FinGreen.”







