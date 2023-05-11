Fintech Nexus Industry Awards Recognizes Top Performers in Fintech

The 6th annual Fintech Nexus Industry Awards took place on May 10, 2023 at the Javits Center as part of the Fintech Nexus USA conference. The awards celebrate the achievements of the most outstanding individuals and organizations in the finance industry.

NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — The 6th annual Fintech Nexus Industry Awards took place on May 10, 2023 at the Javits Center as part of the Fintech Nexus USA conference. The awards celebrate the achievements of the most outstanding individuals and organizations in the finance industry.

The 2023 Fintech Nexus Industry Awards winners are:

Executive of the Year: Luvleen Sidhu, Chair, CEO & Founder, BMTX

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Trailblazer: Wemimo Abbey, Samir Goel, Co-CEOs, Esusu

Fintech Innovator of the Year: Square

Emerging Fintech Innovator: Argyle

Innovation in Lending: BHG Financial

Innovation in Payments: The Clearing House

Innovation in Digital Banking: Current

Excellence in Financial Inclusion: Tricolor

Top Service Provider: Brighterion by Mastercard

Best of the Blockchain in Financial Services: Chainalysis

“The fintech space continues to evolve and grow, and it’s an honor to recognize the individuals and organizations that are driving the industry forward,” said Peter Renton, Co-founder & Chairman, Fintech Nexus.

Luvleen Sidhu, CEO & Founder, BMTX accepted the award for Executive of the Year. “It’s a great win for our team who worked so hard, they’re so dedicated and so passionate. I’m excited to be a woman on this stage and representing fintech. And it’s just another reminder to reach our potential and keep going,” said Sidhu.

The Fintech Nexus Industry Awards is the premier awards event for the fintech community, providing a platform for industry players to come together, network, and celebrate their achievements.

About Fintech Nexus:

Fintech Nexus is a diversified media company providing essential knowledge, connections and inspiration to more than 200,000 financial professionals, creating a link between traditional finance and the future of finance. Popular offerings include: news, live and virtual events, podcasts, webinars, whitepapers and credentialed education courses.

Media Contact

Chris Tedrick, Fintech Nexus, 1 9173641586, chris@fintechnexus.com

SOURCE Fintech Nexus

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

