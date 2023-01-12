Firefly announces the 2023 State of Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC) Survey results

Firefly, an innovator forging new ground for managing multi-cloud infrastructure, today released its 2023 State of Infrastructure-as-code (IaC) Report. The report reveals that the majority of organizations use multiple clouds but struggle to manage and maintain them.

Firefly’s findings suggest most organizations are strategically all-in on including IaC in their IT strategy, but have not determined the best tactics to codify their cloud assets and keep them aligned to the desired configuration.

Here are a few key highlights:

Cloud complexity is growing. Multi-cloud is common as are multiple accounts within a given cloud service. As organizations add accounts to provide greater autonomy to departments or projects, cloud sprawl becomes difficult to manage.

The reasons to use IaC include reliability, consistency, and velocity. Cost and security are secondary concerns.

Common challenges include complexity/tools, knowledge, engineering time, and visibility.

Most organizations wrestle with ongoing maintenance of cloud infrastructure and lack automation for drift detection and remediation.

“We hope this provides a benchmark to DevOps and platform engineers to assess their own IaC use relative to their peers, most common approaches, and IaC best practices,” said Eran Bibi, Head of Product and co-founder of Firefly.

Mike Vizard, Chief Content Officer at TechStrong Group, published his thoughts on the findings in the DevOps.com article, Devs Increasingly Rely on IaC to Manage Multiple Clouds. He summarizes by saying, “the issue is finding the best way to manage multiple clouds that doesn’t require as much manual effort so organizations can reduce the total cost of managing IT environments.”

With the surge of cloud-native applications, the burden of managing cloud infrastructure has increased significantly, in part because the majority of companies use multiple cloud providers like AWS, Google Cloud, and Azure. To meet the challenge of governing these complex infrastructures, organizations have been codifying their cloud assets (such as Kubernetes clusters, AWS security groups, IAM, S3 storage, and more) into infrastructure-as-code using tools like Terraform, Pulumi, and Helm.

IaC helps teams more efficiently manage, deploy, and govern cloud infrastructures. For a quick primer on IaC, check out this blog article. In a DevOps environment, IaC is a tool developers can use to efficiently provision the cloud resources they need, while employing guardrails for consistency, reliability, and reduced risk.

Read the full State of IaC Report to learn:

How pervasive is multi-cloud and what tools are used to manage it?

Who is typically responsible for IaC?

How much of the cloud footprint is typically covered by IaC?

The key reasons teams choose IaC, their challenges and benefits

How configuration drift is most often detected and remediated

Our top recommendations for a well-managed cloud

Download it here: http://www.gofirefly.io/state-of-iac.

About Firefly

Firefly offers a Cloud Asset Management solution that enables DevOps and platform teams to visualize their entire cloud footprint, understand which parts of it are codified vs unmanaged, detect drifts, and manage a single inventory of all their cloud resources across multi-cloud, multi-accounts and Kubernetes deployments. Firefly provides peace of mind by avoiding costly downtime, minimizing risk of failure by mitigating drifts, and replacing manual effort with automated processes that enable faster feature release with less effort and more consistent results.

For more information on Firefly, visit http://www.gofirefly.io.

