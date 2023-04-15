First "Green" Climate-Controlled Self-Storage Facility Opens in Frederick, Maryland

FREDERICK, Md., April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Diamond Point Development, LLC (DPD), in partnership with The Ardent Companies recently opened the first “green” climate-controlled self-storage facility in Frederick, Maryland (1845 Brookfield Court). Formerly the Frederick Indoor Sports Center, the conversion into a 100,000 sq ft Life Storage is now complete.

According to Radiusplus.com, “In today’s world, being environmentally friendly is essential for many industries, and this is no different for the self-storage industry. With more consumers environmentally savvy, having a green self-storage facility can be more sustainable and reduce its environmental effect.”

What makes it a “green” self-storage facility?

Self-storage is a low impact land use with very low generation of traffic and trash. In addition, there is little drain on city services such as water, sanitation, life services and police.

The project’s developers, Jason Sommer and Aaron Sommer, Diamond Point Development, are outspoken proponents of renewable energy and always looking for ways reduce their carbon footprint.

“At most climate-controlled self-storage facilities, the greatest environmental impact is caused by the use of electricity to power the heating and air conditioning. I am proud to say that Life Storage at 1845 Brookfield Court is 100% solar powered,” says Jason Sommer, Diamond Point Development Principal. “Our 1,300 solar panels generate so much clean electricity; we are able to send excess energy back to Potomac energy company.”

“Life Storage in Frederick, MD is our first solar powered facility,” says Aaron Sommer, Diamond Point Development Principal. “We are using this property as a model for all future projects.”

Diamond Point Development and The Ardent Companies build class A self-storage facilities up and down the East Coast.

“We focus on delivering high quality assets and we are proud of our newly completed Class A Self Storage facility in Frederick which is an example of our value add proposition,” says Ricardo De Rojas, The Ardent Companies Executive Director.

The Fredrick Life Storage development project started as an indoor sports facility’s 50,000 sq ft floorplate. They added a mezzanine to expand the building’s area to 100,000 gross sq ft. This two-story self-storage facility includes 74,000 rentable sq ft and 700 individual storage units. To make the storing experience more comfortable and to protect customer’s belongings from the elements, every unit is temperature and humidity controlled.

Diamond Point Development (DPD) is a full-service real estate investment, development, and asset management company focused on creating value for their investors and development partners. DPD develops commercial properties in sub-markets with barriers to entry and strong long-term fundamentals of the asset class and of the location.

The Ardent Companies are a privately held real estate firm focused on opportunistic and diversified investment strategies. With significant industry experience and a demonstrated track record, Ardent leverages its established relationships and capital flexibility to attain a diverse set of risk-adjusted investments. The firm seeks opportunities with an innovative and disciplined approach, making material co-investments alongside operating partners for maximum alignment. As the firm continues to build upon its infrastructure, portfolio, and footprint, Ardent is committed to creating a positive impact on its employees, investors, and communities.

