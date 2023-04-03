FITFCK Releases Dating App for Gym Lovers

NEW YORK, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — FITFCK, a dating brand for gym enthusiasts, launched its highly anticipated dating app on Friday, 31st March – the latest addition to its impressive fitness-related community-led product suite. The hot topic app will bring together fitness enthusiasts, fitness professionals, and athletes – all within one digital place. The company has been described as “The fitness brand to watch out for in 2023′′ by Bodybuilding.com and is already making its name as the home of IRL fitness singles events. With an engaged audience of 51k+ Instagram followers and an ever-growing waitlist of fit, eager singles – this app is set to blow up the fitness dating scene.

With the new release, the company aims to address single gym-goers in the UK who are underserved by traditional dating apps. The app will empower users to match and chat with other fitness lovers, using profile filters such as vital statistics, fitness levels, favorite workouts, and foods – often overlooked on traditional dating apps.

Users are encouraged to share progress pictures via social media integrations while finding dates, training sessions, casual meets, and relationships.

When asked about the launch, Wykes-Hobday added, “In true tech fashion, we did need to push back the launch. However, we conducted endless testing and took on some solid new ideas to ensure this app would go down a storm. As all gymgoers know – good things take time! We will also commit to delivering monthly product updates to further enhance the user experience throughout 2023, but for now – bring on launch month!”

FITFCK’s launch week kicked off on the 1st April in Manchester (a FITFCK location first), just a day after the app went live. A second launch event will take place in London on April 15th, and in traditional FITFCK style, the event will be preceded by a fitness singles workout sponsored by a host of industry-leading brands.

Since closing their seed round fundraise last year, spirits have remained high, and the brand has continued to take huge steps towards becoming the largest omni-channel community for fitness dating. But what’s next? Could a cross-over of real life and digital dating be on the cards – FITFCK speed dating, perhaps? We know that if things continue heading in this direction, we can be confident that things will definitely “workout” for the brand.

FITFCK – Your gym’s worst kept secret .

