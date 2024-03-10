Flash News: OKX DEX Aggregator Now Supports Blast Network

SINGAPORE, March 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for March 10, 2024.

OKX DEX Aggregator Now Supports Blast Network

OKX DEX today added support for the Blast network, a prominent Ethereum Layer 2 solution that supports native yield for ETH and stablecoins. This addition enables users to perform cross-chain transactions and trade assets on the Blast network through OKX DEX, a multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 400+ other DEXs and approximately 20 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

By adding support for the Blast network, OKX DEX has further broadened its users’ trading possibilities. OKX DEX users can now dive into Blast’s on-chain swaps and cross-chain transfers, benefiting from enhanced liquidity with the OKX DEX aggregator.

OKX Wallet also recently added support for Blast. With the integration, users can now manage their Blast mainnet assets directly via their OKX Wallet. This adds to the already impressive portfolio of over 85 blockchains supported by OKX Wallet.

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world’s most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, ‘written down’ seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet’s account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

Web3 DeFi : A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world’s top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

