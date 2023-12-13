For small and medium-sized enterprises: Miles & More launches a partnership with qiibee and expands its offers for members

qiibee, the leading blockchain-based B2B marketplace for customer loyalty, facilitates a seamless connection for SMEs to join the Miles & More loyalty programme. The integration opens up broader avenues for members to earn and redeem miles.

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Miles & More , loyalty programme of the Lufthansa Group, is advancing its strategy to broaden the range of its partner network. Partnering with qiibee , the leading blockchain-based B2B marketplace for customer loyalty, SMEs can now easily join the programme. For Miles & More members, this expansion grants access to a wider and more diverse range of partners, including those at a regional level, where they can earn and redeem miles throughout the entire travel chain and in everyday life with partners such as luxury fashion platform Fashionette.de , VIP Hospitality marketplace Daimani Group , and Swiss-based digital asset wallet, Swiss Fortress .

Effortless integration thanks to blockchain technology

qiibee will create customized and appealing marketing packages for SMEs within the Miles & More programme. Through their platform, prospective enterprises can effortlessly initiate a collaboration. As qiibee’s marketplace is built on the qiibee rewards chain, loyalty rewards generated through these partnerships benefit from decentralized validation and storage. Compared to traditional loyalty-reward programs, this technological integration removes the reconciliation costs between partners, generating enhanced connection between enterprise and customer. Further to the enhanced exchangeability offered by a singular decentralized loyalty ecosystem, qiibee will oversee the contractual, commercial, technical and promotional management of these partnerships.

More partners that will connect seamlessly with Miles & More through qiibee’s marketplace are speciality Tanzanian coffee house Edelweiss Coffee , Zürich’s largest furniture store and online retailer Schubiger Möbel , crowd-investing platform Conda.ch , and successful family-run eyewear sellers Brillen.de . In the future, qiibee will focus on expanding their ecosystem by onboarding more partners and launching a Shopify plug-in for SMEs to connect with Miles & More without requiring an integration, enhancing accessibility to qiibee’s offerings.

Johann-Philipp Bruns, Managing Director of Miles & More GmbH and responsible for Retail & Sales said, “The partnership is a win-win situation for everyone. We are expanding our partner network with exciting and diverse enterprises. These in turn gain access to our members and thus to a further, demanding target group in the premium segment, which they will reward for their loyalty in future. By incorporating local partners, the programme becomes even more relevant in everyday life and offers our members even more opportunities to earn and redeem award miles.“

Gabriele Giancola, co-founder and CEO at qiibee said “The qiibee blockchain is 100% focused on the needs of the loyalty market, featuring instantaneous, low-cost transactions, and full control over data privacy. We are proud to present this unique offering to our initial partners and excited to scale future collaborations between numerous new partners and Miles & More. This will position our technology further as the industry standard for Web3 loyalty partnerships.”

Anja Rodionova, Head of Marketing at fashionette, said: “As part of the Miles & More network of partners, we’re delighted to now reach Lufthansa passengers and potential customers. Fashionette, just like Lufthansa, attaches a great value to high quality and excellent customer experience. Hence we are confident, that this cooperation is a perfect match. Besides that, qiibee makes the integration of Miles & More incredibly convenient for us, which made it a simple decision for us to participate in the collaboration.”

Further information at: www.qiibee.com/partners/miles-and-more .

About qiibee

qiibee offers the leading blockchain-based B2B rewards marketplace with instant access to world-renowned brands, thousands of rewards, crypto, NFTs and millions of new members. Loyalty programs connecting with the qiibee marketplace benefit from partner integration in one click, zero reconciliation costs and increased security, while boosting customer engagement and new member acquisition. Backed by leading VCs, strategic and angel investors with expertise in loyalty and Web3, qiibee’s mission is to unlock the purchasing power of the billion dollar rewards economy by making all rewards exchangeable and liquid.

For more information, visit: https://www.qiibee.com/press/

About Miles & More

Miles & More is the loyalty programme of the Lufthansa Group. 30 years of experience and cooperation with around 200 partner companies worldwide make Miles & More GmbH, the Frankfurt am Main-based operator of the programme, an expert in successful customer targeting and retention. Particularly in the core markets of Germany, Austria and Switzerland, the programme’s partners benefit from access to a discerning target group. The company was launched in Germany in 1993 with seven programme partners and has been an independent company as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Deutsche Lufthansa AG since September 2014. The managing directors are Gerad Schlögl and Johann-Philipp Bruns. The company has developed into a strong brand in a wide range of areas – from award business and programme operations, to status management, to sales & retail and financial services.

The linchpin: earning and redeeming award miles. Since the programme was launched, members have earned a total of more than 1.9 trillion award miles in a wide variety of areas of life – from flying to finance to shopping. With the flight award as the most coveted award, the Worldshop and more than 150 non-aviation partners, Miles & More is strongly positioned along the entire travel chain.

Privileges for frequent flyers add value to the loyalty programme. The status rewards loyalty to the Lufthansa Group, co-issuing airline partners and Star Alliance airlines with points. As part of an exclusive community, the travel experience becomes even more pleasant with special status privileges.

Miles & More GmbH also operates eight Worldshop stores with more than 870 square metres of retail space at Frankfurt, Munich, Berlin-Brandenburg, Hamburg, Düsseldorf and Vienna airports. The online shop worldshop.eu entices customers with more than 5,800 attractive rewards in the categories of luggage, electronics, living, accessories, sports & wellness, children, wine and Lufthansa & Aviation. With selected products from more than 400 premium brands, there is something for everyone. The Miles & More credit card also enables members to earn award miles easily in their everyday lives.

Find out more at miles-and-more.company and www.miles-and-more.com/presse .

About brillen.de

brillen.de stands as Germany’s leading eyewear discount store, renowned for crafting and offering high-quality progressive and single-vision glasses at affordable prices. Over the span of a decade, our products have earned the trust of more than 3 million customers.

About CONDA.ch

Conda.ch was founded in 2021 and quickly became the leading crowdinvesting platform in Switzerland for direct investments.

CONDA.ch has successfully funded over 20 projects with more than 16 million Swiss Francs. Currently, CONDA.ch has a community of over 11,000 investors, giving them the opportunity to directly invest in growing handpicked Swiss startups with significant potential.

https://www.conda.ch/

About DAIMANI

DAIMANI is the first global digital sales platform for VIP hospitality experiences. We offer the widest selection of exclusive VIP hospitality experiences for concerts and sports events across the world, such as the UEFA EURO 2024™, Wimbledon, Formula 1, the English Premier League, etc. Select from over 300 events with a wide range of categories that will suit all budgets and tastes. Book easily and securely unforgettable moments with our “click & buy” solution.

Headquartered in Zurich, the company has around 40 employees in offices in London, Hamburg, Mumbai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Sao Paulo. For more information, please visit: www.daimani.com

About Edelweiss Coffee

Edelweiss Coffee comes from two farms, on the high slopes of the Ngorongoro Crater, the world’s largest unbroken caldera (crater), a UNESCO World Heritage site, and the haven for scores of wildlife in Tanzania. One ethos of sustainability and stewardship, through three generations of the same family and a mixture of an exceptional terroir, climate, and good farming practices have driven the farms to produce consistently exceptional coffees that are sustainable in production and in our environmental and social impact. Edelweiss provides sustainable and consistent employment for more than 500 members of the community all whilst living in harmony with the abundant wildlife found through the farms.

About Fashionette

Fashionette is one of the leading European online shops for premium and luxury fashion, offering more than 300 renowned brands like Gucci, Prada, MCM, Coach and many more to its customers.

Founded in 2008 as a rental service for designer bags, fashionette underwent some impressive development throughout the years and keeps evolving and growing, widening its product range, the selection of designers and enhancing the customer experience on its platform.

Fashionette’s main customer base consists of modern, style-conscious, and confident women who attach a great value to quality, exclusivity, and design. Apart from the attractive selection of international luxury brands, the customers also appreciate the pleasant and comfortable shopping experience including fast shipping, free returns and a reliable support team.

Every day fashionette ships thousands of orders to more than 20 countries worldwide.

About Schubiger Möbel

Schubiger Möbel , a renowned family-owned company with a long-standing tradition in Switzerland, is delighted to extend its vast selection of furniture, outdoor furniture, and kitchens to Miles & More members. Starting from the end of January 2024, you can earn and redeem miles with us. Explore the world of Schubiger Möbel, Zurich’s largest furniture store. Schubiger Möbel remains true to its reputation as a leading provider of high-quality interior solutions, continuing to prioritize innovation and quality. Proudly celebrating its 90th anniversary in 2024, the company invites you to visit Schubiger Möbel in Zurich and Regensdorf today to discover timeless elegance for your home.

About SwissFortress

SwissFortress is a cutting-edge technology company dedicated to revolutionizing digital security solutions. With a focus on decentralized identity, secure transactions, and innovative technology, SwissFortress empowers individuals and companies with the tools they need to safeguard their digital assets in an ever-evolving digital world.

Learn more about SwissFortress and its revolutionary hardware and software wallet at https://swissfortress.com/ .

