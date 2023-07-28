Formula E unveils racing car made from electronic waste

British Formula E racing team Envision Racing has created the Recover-e car from electronic waste Envision Racing

A racing car made from electronic waste has been unveiled by British Formula E racing team Envision Racing. The drivable car, named Recover-e, was unveiled at the ExCeL exhibition centre in London ahead of the city’s e-prix race on 30 July, the final race of the 2022/23 Formula E season.

Envision Racing teamed up with artist and designer Liam Hopkins to design and build the car from donated electronic products, including iPhones, chargers, batteries and single-use vapes.

Annual e-waste production is on track to reach 75 million tonnes globally by 2030, with the UK generating the second largest amount as a country in 2022.

Artist Liam Hopkins and his team working on the Recover-e car Envision Racing

Hopkins said: “Unfortunately, today we choose to discard and replace electronics instead of repairing and recycling them, leading to a global e-waste crisis. Through design and creativity, we want to show the issue of e-waste and its potential to accelerate the creation of a circular economy.”

New Scientist is an official partner of Envision Racing and will work alongside the team to create exciting and inspiring content to showcase the wealth of stories generated through a sport where sustainability and high-performance powerfully co-exist.