Frances A. Resheske joins Onward Energy Board of Directors

Strategic corporate affairs executive adds regulatory expertise to Board

DENVER, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Onward Energy, a leading 6.2 GW portfolio utility-scale independent power producer at the forefront of the energy transition, proudly announces the appointment of Frances A. Resheske to its Board of Directors. A highly accomplished executive, Frances brings a wealth of experience in strategic corporate affairs, regulatory issues, reputation management, and public affairs to Onward Energy’s leadership.

Notably, Frances served as the Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs at Con Edison, a Fortune 500 company and one of the nation’s largest investor-owned energy delivery companies. During her 23-year tenure, she played a pivotal role in transforming the corporate affairs department, creating an integrated and strategic team that addressed regulatory, government, and community relations as well as communications, marketing and philanthropy. Frances led the development of Con Edison’s Clean Energy commitment, positioning the company as an industry leader in the transition to clean energy.

Frances’s impact extends beyond the corporate realm as she currently serves on the board of the Alfred E. Smith Foundation, is vice-chair of the Association for a Better New York (ABNY), and is the board secretary at the New York State League of Conservation Voters Education Fund. Recently, she joined the board of OurEnergy Policy Group, a think tank addressing national energy policy issues.

“We are delighted to welcome Frances Resheske to our Board of Directors,” said Steve Doyon, CEO at Onward Energy. “Her extensive experience in corporate affairs, governance, and commitment to sustainable business practices align seamlessly with our company’s values. Frances’s strategic insights and leadership will undoubtedly contribute to our continued growth and success.”

About Onward Energy: Onward Energy is an independent power generator that owns and operates a 6.2GW portfolio of solar, wind, and gas generation projects in the U.S. With 55 projects in 22 states, Onward Energy is a national leader in the clean energy transition, investing in the next generation of reliable, clean technologies that will enable our customers and communities to meet their decarbonization goals faster. More information can be found at www.OnwardEnergy.com.

