FRDM Adds Scope 3 GHG Mapping to Supply Chain Visibility Platform

New Module Leverages Core Supply Chain Mapping Abilities to Aid ESG Risk Management

SAN FRANCISCO, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — FRDM, a supply chain mapping software company that helps businesses mitigate risk in their supplier networks, today announced the addition of Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions reporting to its forced labor risk identification platform. The new AI-driven FRDM GHG Module maps, ranks and monitors suppliers’ Scope 3 GHG emissions, dramatically reducing the time and expense required to address the growing number of government regulations and investor requirements designed to combat climate change.

Like FRDM’s core human rights-related risk management solution, the new module is built on company technology providing visibility into global supply chains that can number in the thousands or even the tens of thousands. The GHG Module applies AI mapping, predictive analytics and GHG supplier calculators to basic customer spend data used to achieve that visibility – including supplier name, industry, location, spend and purchase – and then generates a heat map and data insights into emissions sources across the customer’s entire supplier network.

Key GHG Module features and benefits for FRDM customers include:

Supplier emissions reporting at scale regardless of supplier base size

Instant spend-based factored emissions calculations (EEIO) for each supplier

Industry/country risk mapping

Bill of Materials heat mapping including commodities

Touchless upstream sub-supplier heat mapping

Risk ranking to prioritize carbon-intense verticals

Adverse media and legal alerts for supplier emissions issues

Rollup of Scope 3 emissions data for easy internal and external reporting

Use of the same base supply chain mapping function for both forced labor risk and Scope 3 emission analysis, preventing duplicate effort and cost

The new module also helps organizations meet the reporting requirements of the Carbon Disclosure Project, Greenhouse Gas Protocol and Sustainable Development Goals reporting frameworks as well as GRI, SEC Climate Disclosure Rule and EU Supply Chain Due Diligence Directive compliance reporting.

In addition, the FRDM GHG Module offers an optional Supplier GHG Calculator enabling suppliers to measure their own Scope 1 (heating, vehicles and machinery) and Scope 2 (kWH) emissions and provide that information to their profile on the customer dashboard. This tool incentivizes suppliers to reduce their own carbon footprint in order to retain business. It also improves the ability of procurement teams to build sustainability into the purchasing process.

“On average, up to 80% of a company’s emissions come from international supply chains, so reducing these Scope 3 emissions is critical to help companies achieve their sustainability goals. That is a major challenge because fewer than 6% of companies have visibility beyond their tier one suppliers,” said Justin Dillon, FRDM founder and CEO.

“To achieve sustainability goals, supply chains need to be transparent and collaborative. With increasing regulatory and investor demands, including new requirements from organizations like the SEC, EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive and International Sustainability Standards Board, our GHG Module can provide both the supply chain transparency and the emissions insights to help organizations focus their efforts on the areas where they can meet those demands as well as reduce their contribution to global warming.”

FRDM’s 100% cloud-based platform requires no supplier questionnaires to measure factored emissions, eliminating the need for consultants or in-house staff overhead as well as the factual inadequacies of manual data collection.

About FRDM

FRDM (pronounced ‘freedom’) is a supply chain mapping software company that helps businesses identify the risk of human rights issues, sanctions, Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions, and other ESG risk factors in their supplier networks. Customers use FRDM to comply with global regulations and trade compliance with laws like the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act. Founded in 2016, the company now influences more than $100 billion worth of B2B transactions for customers such as Coca Cola Europacific Partners, McAfee, IBM, Boeing and OshKosh Corporation, helping them comply with human rights regulations, achieve their sustainability goals, and fulfill environmental, social and governance requirements. FRDM also extends its influence by donating 5% of each software subscription to projects protecting children from slavery. For more information, visit frdm.co

