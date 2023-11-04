From LEOs to IoT Solutions: Report Forecasts Satellite Services to Reshape Industries and Connect the Unconnected

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Satellite Services Market by Type (LEO, MEO, and GEO), Communications (Voice and Data), Solutions, Applications, Segments (Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, and Government), and Industry Verticals 2023 – 2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

A groundbreaking report has illuminated the path for a revolution in the satellite services market. This comprehensive analysis dives deep into the world of satellite communications and specific solutions, segmenting by consumer, enterprise, industrial, and government customers, as well as by industry verticals. The report covers Internet access, asset tracking, surveillance, and IoT applications, with insights into satellite types (LEO, MEO, and GEO) and business services.

Key Findings:

LEO-based satellites, coupled with drone solutions, will usher in a new era of anywhere communications, transforming countless applications and industry verticals. The global satellite services market is projected to generate economic development value up to 50 times the combined capital expenditures and operational expenses required for infrastructure deployment and maintenance. Satellite markets are expanding beyond traditional verticals to include a myriad of enterprise B2B and consumer-facing applications and services. Emerging satellite solutions are set to cover vast previously inaccessible regions, offering development opportunities for emerging economies.

Satellite Broadband: Transforming Connectivity

Satellite broadband technology is on an exponential growth trajectory, offering versatile applications such as:

Bridging the Digital Divide: Satellite broadband provides high-speed internet access to underserved rural areas and communities where terrestrial networks are absent or unaffordable.

Business Connectivity: Businesses of all sizes harness satellite broadband to connect offices, employees, and access cloud-based services.

Government and Public Safety: Government agencies and public safety organizations rely on satellite broadband for communication and critical services.

Education and Research: Satellite broadband empowers educational institutions and researchers, especially in remote locations.

Healthcare: Hospitals and clinics leverage satellite broadband for telemedicine services in remote areas.

Disaster Relief: Satellite broadband ensures communication and internet access during natural disasters.

Internet of Things and People (IoTP) Solutions

Satellite services enable the emergence of combined Machine-to-Machine (M2M) and people-oriented services, creating a global-scale IoTP ecosystem. This encompasses interactions between people and things, bridging the physical and cyber worlds.

Business Drivers for Satellite Communications

Satellites offer coverage where terrestrial wireless falls short, with approximately 84% of the globe uncovered by land-based wireless networks. Verticals like maritime and asset management depend on global coverage, vital as shipping transitions to autonomous transport and asset tracking evolves.

Satellite services play a pivotal role in industries requiring continuous network coverage, including oil & gas, hybrid transportation networks, and mission-critical services. They also serve as a backup during terrestrial service outages.

While satellite services have challenges like cost and signal latency, LEO satellites are poised to address latency issues. Smaller, cost-effective LEOs with low latency promise to bridge the digital divide more efficiently than traditional GEO satellites.

The Future of Satellite Services

The satellite services market is on the cusp of transformative growth, with LEOs and innovative solutions reshaping industries, connecting the world’s remote regions, and driving economic development.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction

2.1 Overview

2.2 Satellite Ecosystem

2.2.1 Satellites

2.2.1 Launch Vehicles

2.2.2 Ground Systems

3.0 Satellite Services Industry

3.1 Satellite Service Market Drivers

3.1.1 Coverage in Remote Areas

3.1.2 Continuous Coverage via Hybrid Networks

3.1.3 Public Safety and Homeland Security

3.1.1 Military Operations

3.2 Satellite Service Markets

3.2.1 Consumer and Business Communications

3.2.2 Business Solutions for Public and Private Networks

4.0 Satellite Services Case Study

4.1 Eutelsat Case Study for IoT Connectivity through Satellite

4.2 Eutelsat’s Case Study for Connections for Mining Operations

4.3 Iridium Case Study for Global Service Enables Skippers

4.4 Airbus Case Study for Starling Satellite Monitoring Addresses Deforestation Driven by Smallholders Planting Cocoa

4.5 Intelsat Case Study for Telecom

5.0 Satellite Companies

5.1 Strategic Initiative

6.0 Satellite Service Market Analysis and Forecasts 2023 – 2028

7.0 Satellites Market for 5G Applications and Services 2023 – 2028

8.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

