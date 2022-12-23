G2 Winter Report: Zuddl wins 35+ awards including 'Leader', 'Best Relationship, and 'Easiest Setup'

The unified events and webinar platform bagged awards across multiple markets and in different categories including Virtual Event Platforms, Webinars & Event Management Platforms, to name a few.

MUMBAI, India and SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Zuddl, the unified platform for events and webinars, today announced that it has retained its name as a Leader in the Virtual Event Platforms, Webinars and Event Management categories set by G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. Alongside this accolade, Zuddl won over 35 recognitions across multiple markets and categories in the G2 Winter 2022 Grid® Report.

Key highlights from the awards that Zuddl received include:

‘Leader in Small Business Segment’, ‘Leader in Mid-market Segment’, ‘Momentum Leader’ & ‘Best Relationship’ in the Virtual Event Platforms category

‘Leader in the Asia Pacific region’, ‘Easiest Setup’ and ‘Best Support’ in the Event Management category

region’, ‘Easiest Setup’ and ‘Best Support’ in the Event Management category ‘Leader’, ‘Best Meets Requirements’ and ‘Best Support’ in the Webinars category

‘Best Support’, ‘Easiest To Do Business with Small businesses’ and ‘Easiest To Use’ in the Event Registration & Ticketing category

‘Users Love Us’ in the Event Marketing category

“It feels great to consistently be recognized as a leader in the events and webinars space by G2. After 6 recognitions in the Summer Report, it is exciting to receive over 35 awards from G2 and with our ratings as a Leader across various categories!”, said Bharath Varma, CEO and Co-founder of Zuddl. “The trust and confidence our customers have in Zuddl’s ability to help them deliver successful events and webinars motivates us to do even better as we enter 2023.”

More details on all the category-wise recognitions received by Zuddl are available in this blog post.

About Zuddl: Zuddl is a unified platform for events and webinars that helps event marketers plan and execute events that drive growth. The platform has clients across the globe such as the United Nations, Kellogg’s, Microsoft, HSBC, VMware, Google, and Cipla amongst others. In January 2022, Zuddl announced that it closed $13.35 mn in Series A funding. For more information about the company, please visit http://www.zuddl.com

Media Contact

Ketan Pandit, Zuddl, 91 9881127137, ketan@zuddl.com

SOURCE Zuddl