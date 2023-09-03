Gaabor Launches 9.9 Super Sales on TikTok

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Leading household appliance brand Gaabor is bringing great deals to shoppers as the second half-year shopping season in the Southeast Asian market officially kicks off with the TikTok 9.9 Brand Festival Sale.

From September 1 to 9, Gaabor is running giveaway and buy 1 get 1 free, and big discounts on the TikTok, including on a wide variety of kitchen, cleaning and personal care products:

Air fryer (AF40M-BK03A): a 4L large-capacity air fryer, the innovative single knob operation, and the precise cooking time setting controlled with fixed stabilized temperature make preparing gourmet dishes very convenient.

Electric cooker (GR-N18A): a 600W high-power cooker with 1.8L capacity and double layers that can cook for three to four people, and the non-stick coating is fume-free and easy to clean.

Vacuum cleaner (VCW14M-BE01A): a lightweight model with 14,000Pa suction power and two replaceable brushes can handle various tasks with ease and get rid of dust problems completely, and the cyclone filtration system extends the service life of filters and guarantees vacuuming efficiency.

Hair dryer (GHD-N700A): a powerful 700W hair dryer with a comfortable grip that comes with a unique silent air duct design that can create perfect hairstyles without the noise, and three temperature settings catering to different hairstyles and hair types.

Gaabor officially entered the Southeast Asian markets in 2021 and achieved great success in last year’s 9.9 Super Shopping Day event – and ranks top three in the category of small household appliances in the Southeast Asia region of the Shopee platform, and its home appliances products rank second in the Philippines and fourth in Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam. Gaabor’s smoke-free air fryer products are the No.1 bestselling in Shopee’s Indonesian official store.

With a user-centric design approach and more than ten years of core technology advantages, the Gaabor brand is becoming more prominent in the local markets across Southeast Asia. This year’s 9.9 Brand Festival Sale Gaabor will also bring a shopping spree on TikTok with high-quality products and multiple offers for users.

Upholding the brand philosophy of “Easy Life and More,” Gaabor is committed to creating innovative, diversified products to relieve the burden of household chores, making everyday life more convenient for our customers.

CONTACT: Gaabor, Gaabor.officialteam@gmail.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/gaabor-launches-9-9-super-sales-on-tiktok-301915909.html

SOURCE Gaabor

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

