JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Gaabor, as a leading household appliance brand in Southeast Asia, always wants to provide an interesting experience with each of its quality products. Join and make life easier with more than one million Indonesians.

To complete the range of promotions at this 12.12 shopping party, Gaabor is also providing attractive promotions through superior products such as the Airfryer (AF20M), this Airfryer with a 2 liter capacity provides practicality and ease of cooking without oil, apart from that Gaabor also presents an electric kettle (EK20M-WH02A) able to provide the hot water quickly and save energy, and to complete the cleaning needs in the residence, Gaabor also provides a promo for a vacuum cleaner product (VCW14M-BE01A) to make it easier for customers to clean their favorite room.

This December, in conjunction with the 12.12 campaign, Gaabor is providing discount promos of up to millions of rupiah, additional vouchers and attractive prizes for customers to add to cart only for the period 12 to 15 December 2023.

This is the opportunity can’t be missed to own Gaabor at an affordable price and stunning quality. Get it only on the favorite online platforms.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/gaabor-launches-year-end-sale-12-12-vaganza-302001873.html

SOURCE Gaabor

