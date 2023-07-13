Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market size to grow by USD 5,257.11 million from 2022 to 2027 | Efficient Power Conversion Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, and more to emerge as key players- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor devices market size is estimated to grow by USD 5,257.11 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 24.5%, according to Technavio.The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Efficient Power Conversion Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Microchip Technology Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nexgen Power Systems Inc., Nichia Corp., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, OSRAM GmbH, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., Wolfspeed Inc., Qorvo Inc., Transphorm Inc., and MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.

Vendors: 15+, Including Efficient Power Conversion Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Microchip Technology Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nexgen Power Systems Inc., Nichia Corp., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, OSRAM GmbH, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., Wolfspeed Inc., Qorvo Inc., Transphorm Inc., and MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc., among others

: 15+, Including Efficient Power Conversion Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Microchip Technology Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nexgen Power Systems Inc., Nichia Corp., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, OSRAM GmbH, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., Wolfspeed Inc., Qorvo Inc., Transphorm Inc., and MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.., among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Product (Opto semiconductors and Power semiconductors), End-user (Defense and aerospace, Consumer electronics, ICT, Automotive, and Industrial and others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa)

Gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor devices market – Customer Landscape

Key Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market Drivers

The major factor notably driving the market growth is the increase in demand for GaN semiconductor devices. GaN is a semiconductor material with superior electrical properties and has replaced conventional materials in power electronics and RF components. The adoption of GaN has increased by the rising demand for high-speed data transfer and high-frequency RF communication. Also, its energy-efficient power electronics are ideal for EVs, solar inverters, and data centers. Moreover, GaN-based power management devices cater to the rising demand for portable devices. GaN-based laser diodes are gaining popularity in medical applications and also military and aerospace sectors get advantages from GaN’s reliability and durability. Therefore, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market Trends- An increase in the adoption of GaN in 5G infrastructure developments is an emerging factor shaping market growth.

Major Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market Challenges- High material and fabrication costs are a major GaN market challenge that hinders market growth.

The gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor devices market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

The silicon carbide market for semiconductor application market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.1% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 3,336.31 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (power electronics, optoelectronic devices, and frequency devices), application (automotive, energy and power, aerospace and defense, data and communication devices, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The increase in demand for SiC fibers in the aerospace sector is a growing driver in the silicon carbide market for the semiconductor application market.

The semiconductor market share in East Asia is expected to increase to USD 86.58 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.78%. This report extensively covers the semiconductor market in East Asia segmentation by end-user (memory, foundry, and IDM) and geography (China, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, and the Rest of East Asia). One of the key factors driving the East Asia semiconductor market growth is the growth of the consumer electronics market.

Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,257.11 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 20.5 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 64% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Efficient Power Conversion Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Microchip Technology Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nexgen Power Systems Inc., Nichia Corp., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, OSRAM GmbH, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., Wolfspeed Inc., Qorvo Inc., Transphorm Inc., and MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

