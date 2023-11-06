Gas, Diesel Powered Fleet Vehicles Converted To All Electric Motors by Top Engineering Firm

Promwad Brings EV Conversion to Utility, Municipal Vehicles

ESSEN, Germany, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Bringing its innovative technology and nearly 20 years of experience in the automotive and engineering field, a European electronics firm is helping communities convert their fleet of municipal vehicles from gas and diesel engines to all-electric motors.

Based in Essen, Germany, P romwad Engineering Company is offering its EV conversion technology worldwide to meet stricter emission standards that are leading the shift away from gasoline vehicles. While several firms offer EV conversion for small cars, Promwad believes there are greater environmental and efficiency gains by converting municipal transport vehicles such as small garbage trucks, utility vehicles, boats, ambulances, and even street sweepers to electric motors.

“Converting municipal transport to electric power sets a great energy example, reduces carbon footprints, and promotes sustainable practices for citizens,” said Ivan Kuten, co-owner and Tech Expert at Promwad. “Governments and municipalities can allocate funds for gradual EV conversion of their fleets, distributing the financial load as the transition happens.”

The company recently converted four utility trucks for a German automotive firm. The process involved replacing the combustion engine and transmission with a battery and power electronics modules. Reverse engineering was required to ensure that when the trucks were converted to electric power all functions remained operational and the original control units were not disrupted after the engine, gearbox, and exhaust systems were switched off.

P romwad is an independent engineering company with a team of more than 100 engineer and management specialists in the automotive industry, industrial automation, telecom, digital TV and video processing, adaptive computing, and FPGA design. For EV conversions , its team works with its clients to select suitable components, outline requirements, and create comprehensive software to ensure seamless operation between components for trucks, cars, boats, and heavy machinery. Its services are aimed at specialized vehicle providers and EV manufacturers.

Years of experience in the design of automotive embedded systems in compliance with international standards — from control units to AI-powered video processing solutions — allow the company to safely modify almost any vehicle component during the development process without risk of malfunctions. (See the case study for more details.)

The company believes its services will be in high demand as the EU and other regions in the world enact stricter controls on CO2 emissions. Norway is set to halt gasoline vehicle production in 2025, and the state of California plans to ban the sale of gasoline-powered cars by 2035.

