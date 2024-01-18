GBank Financial Holdings Inc. Celebrates Consecutive Recognition on 2024 OTCQX® Best 50

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQX®: GBFH), the parent company for GBank (the “Bank”), is proud to announce its second consecutive inclusion in the OTCQX® Best 50, a prestigious ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX® Best Market.

Reflecting on another year of exceptional performance, the Company has once again demonstrated its commitment to excellence and growth. The OTCQX® Best 50 ranking, which is based on equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth from the previous year, showcases the top-performing companies among over 600 contenders across various industries and regions.

Edward M. Nigro, Executive Chairman of GBank Financial Holdings Inc. stated, “I wish to express our appreciation to the OTCQX® for providing an exceptional trading platform for our GBFH shareholders. This recognition underscores our team’s commitment to execute our business objectives.”

T. Ryan Sullivan, President and CEO, echoed these sentiments, “Being distinguished as the only banking company included in the OTCQX® Best 50 for two consecutive years highlights our consistent performance and dedication to our shareholders. We remain committed to our future growth and ensuring our position as a continuing leader in the industry.”

For more details on the 2024 OTCQX® Best 50, visit:

https://www.otcmarkets.com/files/2024_OTCQX_Best_50.pdf

The OTCQX® Best Market offers transparent and efficient trading of established, investor-focused U.S. and global companies. To qualify for the OTCQX® market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

About GBank Financial Holdings Inc.

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (the “Company”) (GBFH), a bank holding company with approximately $729.3 million in assets at September 30, 2023, conducts business through its wholly owned subsidiary, GBank (formerly known as “Bank of George“) (the “Bank”). Founded in 2007, the Bank operates two full-service commercial branches in Las Vegas, Nevada, with primary lending activities focused on engaging clients in Nevada, California, Utah, and Arizona. GBank has key businesses in three prominent divisions: SBA Lending, Gaming FinTech, and Commercial Lending. The Bank conducts business nationally through its SBA lending activities (ranked 14th in the nation by the U.S. Small Business Administration for SBA 7(a) dollar loan volume through September 30, 2022) and its BankCard Services, LLC (“BCS“) partnership. GBank’s Gaming Fintech Division was launched in 2016 with the GBank/BCS Agreement. BCS provides not only Sightline Payments Play+ Prepaid Card Programs for gaming operators, but also prepaid access programs granting GBank use and access to the BCS proprietary Player/Consumer Information Management System (“PIMS/CIMS”). PIMS/CIMS provides custodial accounts for the benefit of the player/consumer managed by GBank and insured by the FDIC. The Bank also provides general commercial banking services with an emphasis on serving the needs of small- and medium-sized businesses, high net worth individuals, professionals, and investors. The Bank offers a full complement of consumer deposit products and is focused on delivering a premium level of service. For more information about GBank, please visit its website at www.g.bank. The Company’s Common Stock is quoted on the US OTCQX® Market under the symbol GBFH.

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements include information concerning potential or assumed future results of operations of the Company and its subsidiaries. Such statements are made based on management’s beliefs and assumptions, and words like “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” or similar terminology indicate forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the financial performance of the Company include, but are not limited to, ongoing challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, credit risk, market interest rate changes, competition, economic downturns, or regulatory supervision. GBank Financial Holdings Inc. is under no obligation to revise these forward-looking statements.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gbank-financial-holdings-inc-celebrates-consecutive-recognition-on-2024-otcqx-best-50-302038964.html

SOURCE GBank Financial Holdings Inc.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

