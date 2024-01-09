GEEKOM Debuts in Australia, Unveils the World's First Mini PC with the 13th Gen i9 CPU

TAIPEI, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — GEEKOM, a globally recognized band in computer technology, is thrilled to announce its official entry into the Australian market. Renowned for its steadfast commitment to innovation and cutting-edge technology, GEEKOM introduces the revolutionary Mini IT13, the world’s first Mini PC equipped with the potent 13th Gen i9 CPU.

Boasting a remarkable track record spanning over two decades, GEEKOM is a distinguished professional computer brand synonymous with pioneering computing solutions. Its unwavering dedication to excellence in computer technology has earned it a well-deserved reputation for performance, innovation, and reliability. Now, these qualities are accessible to Australian consumers.

The centerpiece of this grand entrance is the highly anticipated GEEKOM Mini IT13, an innovative Mini PC with remarkable features. Powered by the 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-13900H processor, the Mini IT13 redefines performance, catering to users with demanding needs, whether for productivity, gaming, content creation, video editing, or multitasking on the go.

With the integration of Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics, the Mini IT13 elevates the gaming experience, empowers content creators, facilitates smooth streaming, and delivers vivid media playback. It supports multiple displays and entry-level VR, immersing users in a world of captivating visuals.

What sets the Mini IT13 apart is its adaptability and storage options. Users can effortlessly upgrade the device while benefiting from ample storage for a seamless computing experience. The Ultrafast Wi-Fi 6E guarantees lightning-fast connectivity, addressing the needs of today’s digital demands.

The Mini IT13 serves as a versatile hub for all your devices, equipped with an array of ports, including two USB4 ports for fast charging and connectivity to external drives, two HDMI 2.0 ports, and four USB ports for peripherals. Furthermore, it supports simultaneous output to up to four screens, revolutionizing work efficiency and enhancing the entertainment experience.

To ensure an efficient yet whisper-quiet cooling experience, GEEKOM introduces the all-new GEEKCOOL cooling technology. Despite its powerful performance, the Mini IT13 maintains a remarkably compact footprint, standing at only about 1/40th the size of a traditional computer tower, promoting space efficiency.

Discover an unparalleled computing experience with the GEEKOM Mini IT13. Excitingly, both Amazon and the official online store will be accessible to Australian consumers simultaneously, with the official store taking the lead in offering the convenience of purchasing the Mini IT13.

Stay Tuned with GEEKOM:

Web: www.geekom.au

YouTube: GEEKOM PC

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/geekom-debuts-in-australia-unveils-the-worlds-first-mini-pc-with-the-13th-gen-i9-cpu-302029822.html

SOURCE GEEKOM

