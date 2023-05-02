Get moving to beat heart disease and stroke during the 36th annual Ride for Heart

Register for free, get active and fundraise to save lives during the month-long virtual campaign.

TORONTO, May 2, 2023 /CNW/ – Thousands of people from across Canada are gearing up to ride, walk or run in the 36th annual Heart & Stroke Ride for Heart. This June, participants will come together to get active and fundraise in support of lifesaving heart and stroke research, health promotion and advocacy efforts.

New this year, Ride for Heart participants can complete their distance and fundraising goals throughout the month of June, allowing them to create a fundraising experience that is personal and flexible. Participants can choose to go outside with friends and family or do an at-home fitness activity to give back in support of people living with heart disease and stroke.

“The urgency to beat heart disease and stroke is growing,” says Doug Roth, CEO, Heart & Stroke. “We are calling on people from across Canada to join us by getting active this June and raising funds in support of critical heart and stroke programs.”

More than 3.5 million people in Canada are living with heart disease, stroke and related conditions. The funds raised through Ride for Heart make it possible to continue investing in lifesaving research that will create advances in diagnosis, care, treatment and recovery.

Make every beat count as a team in the new Corporate Health and Wellness Challenge

Corporate teams will have a new way to participate in Ride for Heart this year with the Ride for Heart Corporate Health and Wellness Challenge.

A great way to engage employees, fund lifesaving research and promote health and wellness, corporate teams who participate will take on weekly activity and fundraising challenges throughout June. Programming can be tailored to employees who work from home or in the office, and all participants will have the chance to earn badges, rewards and recognition amongst their team.

“Corporate teams are encouraged to participate in friendly competition amongst their colleagues and industry peers by seeing who can log the most kilometers and complete health and wellness challenges, all while raising funds for breakthrough research,” says Roth.

Participants are encouraged to share photos of themselves and their teammates completing their distance and fundraising goals throughout June on social media by using the hashtag #HeartandStrokeRideasOne.

Since its inception in 1988, Ride for Heart has raised over $79 million in support of Heart & Stroke’s mission to save lives and beat heart disease and stroke.

To register for the 36th annual Heart & Stroke Ride for Heart for free, visit rideforheart.ca.

About Heart & Stroke

Life. We don’t want you to miss it. That’s why Heart & Stroke has been leading the fight to beat heart disease and stroke for 70 years. We must generate the next medical breakthroughs, so Canadians don’t miss out on precious moments. Together, we are working to prevent disease, save lives and promote recovery through research, health promotion and public policy. heartandstroke.ca

SOURCE Heart and Stroke Foundation