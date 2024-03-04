Global Access Unveils Bold Rebrand and Launches Global Access Commerce: Revolutionizing Cross-Border eCommerce

LEHI, Utah, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Global Access, a leading provider of innovative cross-border solutions, is thrilled to announce a significant company rebrand alongside the launch of its groundbreaking new platform, Global Access Commerce. This transformative initiative marks a pivotal moment for the company as it reinforces its commitment to revolutionizing cross-border eCommerce.

Global Access mission is to disrupt the eCommerce landscape and redefine cross-border commerce as we know it.

Under the leadership of newly appointed CEO, Miles Paterson, who brings a wealth of experience from his tenure at pre-IPO Global-e, Global Access is poised for unprecedented growth and innovation. The rebrand reflects the company’s evolution and renewed focus on delivering cutting-edge solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of eCommerce merchants and brands worldwide.

At the heart of the rebrand is the launch of Global Access Commerce, an exciting new platform designed to empower merchants to thrive in the global marketplace. This innovative solution offers two distinct sizes to cater to the diverse needs of businesses:

Horizon: Designed for enterprise merchants and brands, Horizon provides comprehensive tools and resources to streamline cross-border operations and maximize global reach. With advanced features and scalability, Horizon equips businesses with the tools they need to succeed in today’s competitive Ecommerce landscape.



Now: Tailored for emerging brands seeking to expand cross-border, Now offers a simplified approach to eCommerce expansion without the heavy lifting of scaling market by market. With Now, businesses can quickly and efficiently tap into new markets and unlock new growth opportunities with ease.

“We are thrilled to unveil our new brand identity and introduce Global Access Commerce to the world,” said Miles Paterson, CEO of Global Access. “Our mission is to empower businesses of all sizes to succeed in the global cross-border space, and Global Access Commerce is a testament to that commitment. With our innovative solutions, incredible team and unwavering dedication to customer success, we are poised to drive meaningful impact and help businesses thrive in today’s interconnected world.”

Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, the company's rebrand and the launch of Global Access Commerce underscore its dedication to innovation, excellence, and customer-centric solutions.

For more information about Global Access and Global Access Commerce, please visit www.globalaccess.com

Media Contact: Sarah Davies, Global Access, sdavies@globalaccess.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-access-unveils-bold-rebrand-and-launches-global-access-commerce-revolutionizing-cross-border-ecommerce-302078934.html

SOURCE Global Access

