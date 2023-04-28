Global Active-Matrix Organic Light-Emitting Diode Market Report 2023: Rising Smartphone Adoption Rates Fuel $30 Billion Industry

The Global Active-Matrix Organic Light-Emitting Diode (AMOLED) Market was valued at USD 5.96 Bn in 2022 and is expected to expand to USD 30.26 Bn by 2030 at a CAGR of 21.82% during the forecast period 2023-2030.

Market Drivers



The AMOLED market’s expansion will be fueled by a high smartphone adoption rate. Several applications presently make use of AMOLED displays. Cell phones are the main devices that use them. Billions of people use cell phones globally. Emerging economies are expected to witness an increase in smartphone users, which will probably raise demand for AMOLED screens. As more people utilize the internet, it is projected that demand for smartphones in developing economies will rise.



Market Restraints



The AMOLED market may encounter significant obstacles as a result of the elevated production costs due to the complexity of their manufacturing. A barrier to the market’s expansion may also be created by fluctuating raw material prices combined with high maintenance costs.



Regional Analysis



The active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) market is dominated by North America, and this pattern of dominance will continue during the forecast period. The presence of key players in the region, rising consumer electronics demand, and higher uptake of innovative technology are the main contributors to the region’s dominance.



Asia-Pacific will have the largest growth rate throughout this projected period due to the increasing number of manufacturing facilities, the presence of cheap labor, and the region’s remarkable economic growth and development.





Market Taxonomy

By Display

Conventional

Transparent

Flexible

3D

By Material

Glass

Polymer

Glass Substrate

By End use

Consumer Electronics

Retail

Healthcare

Automotive

Others

By Region

North America ( USA , Canada , Mexico )

( , , ) Europe ( Germany , France , UK, Rest of Europe )

( , , UK, Rest of ) Asia Pacific ( China , India , Japan , Rest of Asia Pacific )

( , , , Rest of ) Latin America ( Brazil , Rest of Latin America )

( , Rest of ) Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , Kuwait , South Africa )

Companies Mentioned

Samsung

LG Display Pvt Ltd

Lenovo

Panasonic Corporation

Sharp Corporation

Micromax

Sony Corporation

Japan Display Inc

Innolux Corporation

Dresden Microdisplay GmbH

AUO Corporation

Novaled GmbH

Beijing BOE Optoelectronics Technology Co Ltd

Universal Display Corporation

Futaba Corporation

Visionox.

