Global Active-Matrix Organic Light-Emitting Diode Market Report 2023: Rising Smartphone Adoption Rates Fuel $30 Billion Industry

The Global Active-Matrix Organic Light-Emitting Diode (AMOLED) Market was valued at USD 5.96 Bn in 2022 and is expected to expand to USD 30.26 Bn by 2030 at a CAGR of 21.82% during the forecast period 2023-2030.
Market Drivers
The AMOLED market’s expansion will be fueled by a high smartphone adoption rate. Several applications presently make use of AMOLED displays. Cell phones are the main devices that use them. Billions of people use cell phones globally. Emerging economies are expected to witness an increase in smartphone users, which will probably raise demand for AMOLED screens. As more people utilize the internet, it is projected that demand for smartphones in developing economies will rise.
Market Restraints
The AMOLED market may encounter significant obstacles as a result of the elevated production costs due to the complexity of their manufacturing. A barrier to the market’s expansion may also be created by fluctuating raw material prices combined with high maintenance costs.
Regional Analysis
The active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) market is dominated by North America, and this pattern of dominance will continue during the forecast period. The presence of key players in the region, rising consumer electronics demand, and higher uptake of innovative technology are the main contributors to the region’s dominance.
Asia-Pacific will have the largest growth rate throughout this projected period due to the increasing number of manufacturing facilities, the presence of cheap labor, and the region’s remarkable economic growth and development.
Market Taxonomy
By Display
- Conventional
- Transparent
- Flexible
- 3D
By Material
- Glass
- Polymer
- Glass Substrate
By End use
- Consumer Electronics
- Retail
- Healthcare
- Automotive
- Others
By Region
- North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)
- Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America)
- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa)
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Market definition
1.3 Market Scope
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Data Mining
2.2 Validation
2.3 Primary Interviews
2.4 List of Data Sources
3 Executive Summary
4 Global Active-Matrix Organic Light-Emitting Diode (AMOLED) Market Outlook
5 Global Active-Matrix Organic Light-Emitting Diode (AMOLED) Market, By Display
6 Global Active-Matrix Organic Light-Emitting Diode (AMOLED) Market, By Material
7 Global Active-Matrix Organic Light-Emitting Diode (AMOLED) Market, By End use
8 Global Active-Matrix Organic Light-Emitting Diode (AMOLED) Market, By Region
9 North America Active-Matrix Organic Light-Emitting Diode (AMOLED) Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)
10 Europe Active-Matrix Organic Light-Emitting Diode (AMOLED) Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)
11 Asia Pacific Active-Matrix Organic Light-Emitting Diode (AMOLED) Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)
12 Latin America Active-Matrix Organic Light-Emitting Diode (AMOLED) Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)
13 Middle East Active-Matrix Organic Light-Emitting Diode (AMOLED) Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)
14 Competitive Analysis
15 Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- Samsung
- LG Display Pvt Ltd
- Lenovo
- Panasonic Corporation
- Sharp Corporation
- Micromax
- Sony Corporation
- Japan Display Inc
- Innolux Corporation
- Dresden Microdisplay GmbH
- AUO Corporation
- Novaled GmbH
- Beijing BOE Optoelectronics Technology Co Ltd
- Universal Display Corporation
- Futaba Corporation
- Visionox.
