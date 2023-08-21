Global AGV and AMR Market Analysis and Outlook 2023-2028: China Poised to Emerge as a Hub for Autonomous Mobile Robots, Driven by Advantages in Labor Cost and Domestic Consumption Volume

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “AGV and AMR Global Market Forecast till 2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The realm of Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) and Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) is expanding beyond logistics and manufacturing, driven by advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Vision, manipulation capabilities for automated picking and placing, and robotic mechanics.

According to the study, the AGV and AMR market is projected to reach approximately $20 billion by 2028, experiencing growth rates of approximately 22% for AGVs and 37% for AMRs. The combined installed base of AGVs and AMRs is set to surpass 2.7 million by 2028, making mobile robots a commonplace presence in daily operational activities.

The study highlights pivotal factors and challenges, including the central role of automation in the manufacturing and logistics sectors as part of Industry 4.0 and Supply Chain 4.0 initiatives. The growth of e-commerce serves as a key driver for AGV/AMR demand in warehouse automation. Global e-commerce sales have experienced a CAGR of 20% over the past decade, surpassing $5 trillion worldwide in 2022, with expectations to reach around $8 trillion by 2028. The share of online retail sales has burgeoned from 2% of the total to roughly 15%, with projections indicating it could exceed 22% by 2028.

High personnel costs in developed countries have fueled interest in AGVs and AMRs. The annual costs for a forklift operator can escalate to $50,000, and constant operation requires multiple drivers. Coupled with forklift investment, annual costs can exceed $200,000. The rise of Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning is causing disruption across industries, including warehousing. In 2023, SoftBank Group Corp. announced a $100 million investment in the establishment of an AI-oriented warehousing joint venture with Symbotic Inc., named GreenBox Systems LLC. SoftBank is also set to purchase $7.5 billion worth of Symbotic’s AI-powered systems for its warehouses.

Flexible leasing options such as RaaS (Robotics as a Service) are easing upfront investment burdens, enabling end-users to validate Return on Investment (RoI) through pilot runs. These options encompass models like Pay Per Pick, Pay Per Mile, and Pay Per Peak Day, aligning OpEx and RaaS costs.

The evolution of AGVs and AMRs over the past 15 years has yielded a diverse array of machines and markets. A significant challenge lies in addressing safety requirements, particularly between “service” AGVs/AMRs and “industrial” AGVs/AMRs. While the intention is to prevent harm to humans, service robots often interact in human-centric environments such as grocery stores, malls, hospitals, and sidewalks.

Study Coverage

The fourth edition of this post-pandemic AGV and AMR business research presents an exclusive market study that not only covers traditional revenue sources like Logistics and Manufacturing but also delves into emerging applications such as Healthcare, Disinfection, Retail and Inventory Management, Security and Inspection, Agriculture, Hospital Assistance, Indoor and Outdoor Delivery, Cleaning, Tele-presence and Tele-operation, and Data Platforms & Remote Sensing.

The study encompasses a thorough analysis of over 650 players through our exclusive AGV/AMR Market Map, highlighting Key Navigation Technologies, Major Form Factors & Functions, Targeted Industry Verticals & Applications, and over 20 geographical regions. The analysis is validated through 100+ in-depth interviews spanning the value chain, including component and technology providers, system integrators, robot manufacturers (OEM/ODM), robotic software & service providers, and end-user industry verticals.

Additionally, the study hones in on distinct components and integral elements of AGV/AMR systems, including Motion Control, Batteries & Chargers, Cameras / Vision Sensors, LiDAR, Sensor Fusion, QR Code, and Wireless Communication. An exhaustive market size and forecast database, presented in Excel format, facilitates further analysis and strategic planning, complemented by 156 market tables.

This report serves as a comprehensive reference for assessing market attractiveness, identifying potential partners, customers, or suppliers, evaluating the competitive landscape, benchmarking new technologies, and selecting suitable geographical regions and industry verticals for products and services. End-user insights and perspectives stand as a primary parameter for this market forecast.

Highlights of the AGV and AMR Market

The industry demonstrated robust growth in 2022 despite challenges like capex reductions, supply chain disruptions, inflationary pressures, and geopolitical uncertainties, recording sales of approximately $5 billion in that year.

in that year. Projected shipments of around 670,000 mobile robots (AGVs & AMRs) are expected for 2028, with an installed base reaching 2.7 million.

AMRs are anticipated to experience a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of around 37% between 2023 and 2028, positioning them as a more attractive market segment compared to AGVs by 2028, with increased shipments and Total Addressable Market (TAM) share.

Leading markets are forecasted to be the United States , Germany , U.K., and China , contributing to an annual demand exceeding 350,000 mobile robots (AGV & AMR) by 2028.

, , U.K., and , contributing to an annual demand exceeding 350,000 mobile robots (AGV & AMR) by 2028. Emerging categories like Goods to Person (G2P), Person to Goods (P2G), Picking Robots, Manipulator Robots, Case Handling Robots, and Sortation Robots are expected to gain prominence, particularly in micro-fulfillment contexts.

China is poised to emerge as a hub for Autonomous Mobile Robots, driven by advantages in labor cost and domestic consumption volume.

The AGV vs. AMR Debate

The study categorizes Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) as systems that operate within a structured and monolithic environment, guided by mechanisms like magnetic strips or wires. Obstacles obstructing their path necessitate manual intervention for them to resume motion. Re-deployment of these guided technologies incurs additional costs when facility changes occur.

On the other hand, Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) thrive in dynamic environments, utilizing autonomous navigation. They construct and store facility maps, enabling them to adapt their routes when obstacles arise. AMRs exhibit greater flexibility and ease of deployment, requiring minimal adjustments when facility alterations occur.

Key players in the AGV & AMR realm include:

Geek+

Quicktron (Flashhold)

ForwardX Robotics

GreyOrange

HikRobot (HikVision)

Mobile Industrial Robots – MiR (Teradyne)

inVia Robotics

6 River Systems – 6RS (Ocado Group)

(Ocado Group) Fetch Robotics (Zebra)

JATEN

IAM Robotics

Locus Robotics

Vecna Robotics

Waypoint Robotics (Locus Robotics)

Tompkins Robotics

Scallog

OTTO Motors (Clearpath Robotics)

GIDEON Brothers

Magazino GmbH

NextShift Robotics (JASCI)

AutoGuide Mobile Robots (MiR

Teradyne)

EiraTech Robotics

Aethon (ST Engineering)

Prime Robotics (BLEUM)

HAI Robotics

Bionic HIVE

Oppent

PAL Robotics

Matthews Automation Solutions (Matthews International)

GUOZI Robotics

CAJA Robotics

Omron (Adept Technology)

Guidance Automation (Matthews International)

Syrius Robotics

MALU Innovation (JD)

Eurotec (Lowpad)

Mitsubishi Logisnext Europe Oy (Rocla)

NeoBotix

John Bean Technologies (JBT Corporation)

Transbotics (Scott Group)

CSG Huaxiao

EK-Robotics (EK Automation)

OCEANEERING

Wellwit Robotics

Logistic-Jet

SEEGRID

BALYO

Mushiny

TUNKERS Maschinenbau GmbH

CPM – Durr Group

SEER

FlexQube

IDEALworks GmbH

Continental Mobile Robots

DS Automotion (SS Schaefer)

among others

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Automated Guided Vehicle Technology

4. Market Size of AGV/AMR by Form Factor (Units and USD Million) – Forecast to 2028

5. Market Size of AGV/AMR by Navigation Technology (Units and USD Million) – Forecast to 2028

6. Market Size of AGV/AMR by Function (Units and USD Million) – Forecast to 2028

7. Market Size of AGV /AMR by End-use Industry (Units and USD Million) – Forecast to 2028

8. Market Size of AGV/AMR by Geography – Forecast to 2028 (Units and USD Million)

9. AGV/AMR Business Model

10. AGV/AMR Components & Functions

11. Competitive Landscape

System Integrators

AGV & AMR – Key Players

Autonomy Service Providers (ASPs)

Machine Vision & Imaging

Disinfection Robots

Retail Robots

Indoor Delivery Robots

Security and Inspection Robots

Tele-operated / Telepresence Robots

Cleaning Robots

Hospital Support Robots

Agriculture Robots

Battery & Chargers

Key Components

Piece Picking Robots

Warehouse Management System Providers

Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC)

Warehouse Drones

Delivery Robots

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

ABB

Advance Motion Control

Aethon

Aethon (ST Engineering)

AgileX

AIS

Akara

Allied Motion

Anscer

AutoGuide Mobile Robots (Teradyne)

Autonomous Solutions

AutoStore

AVA Robotics

Avidbots

Badger Technologies

BALYO

Basler AG

Bastian Solutions (Toyota Advanced Logistics)

Bear Robotics

Beumer Group

Bionic HIVE

BLEUM

Bluebotics

Bogaerts

Bossa Nova Robotics

Brain Corporation

Brother

CAJA Robotics

CGI

Cobalt Robotics

Cognex

Crown Equipment Corporation

CSG Huaxiao

Daifuku

Dambach AG

Dematic (KION Group)

Diligent

Diligent Robotics

DMW&H

Double Robotics

DS Automation

East Penn Manufacturing

EiraTech Robotics

EK Automation

Elettric 80

Eliport

Elmo Motion

Energid (Teradyne)

EnerSys

Enova

Eurotec (Lowpad)

Fetch Robotics

FIVES Group

ForwardX Robotics

FREEDOM ROBOTICS

Fybots

Gaussian Robotics

Geek+

GIDEON Brothers

GoBe Robotics

Grenzebach GmbH

GreyOrange

Guidance Automation (Matthews International)

GUOZI Robotics

GUDEL

HAI Robotics

Harmonic Drive System

Harvest Automation

Hello World Robotics

HikRobot (HikVision)

Honeywell Intelligrated

IAM Robotics

iN2Power

Inc. (ASI)

Interlake Macalux

Inventus Power

inVia Robotics

JATEN

JD.com

Jetbrain

John Bean Technologies (JBT Corporation)

Jungheinrich AG

Kardex

Katif

Keenon

Keenon Robotics

Keyence

Kiwibot

Knapp

Knightscope Robotics

Kollmorgen

LG Chem (LG Energy Solutions)

LionsBot

Locus Robotics

LODIGE Industries

Logistic-Jet

Lowe’s – LoweBot (Powered by Fellow AI)

Ltd.

Machine Vision & Imaging

Magazino GmbH

MALU Innovation

Material Handling System (MHS)

Matthews Automation Solutions (Matthews International)

MeanWhile

Milvus

MiR

Mitsubishi Logisnext Europe Oy (Rocla)

Mobile Industrial Robots – MiR (Teradyne)

MOV AI

MOVEL AI

Murata Machinery Ltd.

Naio Technologies

NeoBotix

NextShift Robotics

Nidec

Nord

NURO AI

OCEANEERING

Ohmni Labs

Omron (Adept Technology)

Omron Microscan

OPEX Corporation

Oppent

OTSAW

OTSAW Digital

OTTO Motors (Clearpath Robotics)

PAL Robotics

Parker

PERCEPTIN

Pilz

Postmates

PSB intralogistics GmbH

Pudu

Quicktron (Flashhold)

Revotonix

Revotonix L.L.C

Rice Robotics

River Systems – 6RS (Shopify)

(Shopify) Robby Technologies

ROBOMINDS

Robotnik

ROMB Technologies

Sarcos Robotics

Savioke

Savioke Inc.

SAVOYE

SBS

Scallog

Scout

Secom

SEEGRID

Segway Robotics

Sesto

SEW Eurodrive

Sherpa

SIASUN Robot Automation Co.

Simbe Robotics

SmartGuardUV

SMP Robotics

Softbank Robotics

SSI-Schaefer

STARSHIP

Swisslog (KUKA)

Syrius Robotics

System Logistics (Krones Group)

Techmetics Robotics

Tele Retail

Temi Robotics

TGW Logistics

Tompkins Robotics

Toshiba SCiB

Transbotics (Scott Group)

UVD Robotics

Vanderlande (Toyota Advanced Logistics)

Vecna Robotics

ViaStore Systems

Waypoint Robotics

Wellwit

Wellwit Robotics

Westfalia

Wiferion

Witron Logistik + Informatik

YouiBot

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/al2tie

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-agv-and-amr-market-analysis-and-outlook-2023-2028-china-poised-to-emerge-as-a-hub-for-autonomous-mobile-robots-driven-by-advantages-in-labor-cost-and-domestic-consumption-volume-301905801.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

