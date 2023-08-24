Global Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Business Report 2023-2030: Focus on CiaB's Integral Role in the Broadcasting Industry's Future Outlook

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB): Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Global Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) estimated at US$211.1 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 26% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
The Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$61.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$224.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 24.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 23.5% and 22.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.8% CAGR.
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel.
Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Integrated Playout Solutions: A Platform for Efficient Broadcasting
- Recent Market Activity
- Channel-in-a-box (CiaB): The Most Efficient Playout Automation Solution
- CiaB Emerges as a Promising New Disruptive Innovation in Playout & Media Management
- Current Market Scenario: A Review
- Outlook
- Competition: A Review
- Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) – Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Competitive Market Presence – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Key Market Trends & Drivers
- Healthy Outlook for the World Broadcasting Industry to Offer Trickle Down Benefits to CiaB
- Rising Number of Multichannel Video Program Distributors to Benefit Adoption of CiaB
- Increasing Number of Broadcast Channels Benefits Demand Growth
- Increasing Role of IT in Broadcast Playout Infrastructure Benefits Adoption of CiaB
- CiaB: A Game Changer Strategy for Companies Hounded by Cost Pressures
- Migration to HD Playout Facilities Fuels Business Opportunities for CiaB
- Need for Multilingual Playout to Benefit Demand Growth
- Need to Reach Diverse Audience Across Multiple Viewing Platforms Spurs Demand for CiaB
- Growing Popularity of Cloud-Based OTT Channel Playout Encourages Innovation in CiaB
- Continuous Technology Developments to Benefit Market Growth
- Key Challenges Impeding Adoption of CiaB
- Storage Issues Characterize CiaB Solutions
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 28 Featured)
- Aveco s.r.o.
- Bitcentral, Inc.
- BroadStream Solutions, Inc.
- Evertz Microsystems, Ltd.
- Florical Systems
- Grass Valley
- HARDATA Corp.
- Harmonic, Inc.
- Imagine Communications Corp.
- Pebble Beach Systems Ltd.
- Pixel Power Ltd.
- PlayBox Neo Ltd.
- SGT, S.A.S.
- SkyLark Technology Inc.
- Snell Advanced Media Ltd.
- Vector 3 S.A.
- wTVision
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i89hx8
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-channel-in-a-box-ciab-business-report-2023-2030-focus-on-ciabs-integral-role-in-the-broadcasting-industrys-future-outlook-301909136.html
SOURCE Research and Markets