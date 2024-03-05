GLOBAL CLEAN ENERGY, INC. CONTINUES CORPORATE UPDATES

HOUSTON, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Global Clean Energy, Inc. (OTC PINK: GCEI), is now positioned to have operational management and supervision of the projects Global Clean is bringing on board.

The company is in the process of changing the website to be current and having an updated system for keeping the public informed. We will advise you when the new site is completed. We think our investors and the public will find it informative and will be able to keep current with the affairs of the Company.

Global Clean Energy Inc. is in the process of preparing to file an S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing will register our stock and qualify the Company to become a fully reporting entity. Such a filing will include the Company’s last two years of audited statements. This is a necessary and important step to upgrade our trading visibility and shareholders’ ability to place their stock.

The company wishes to thank Mr. Steven Mann who has resigned as President. Steve will remain actively engaged as a director and will continue to work on business development. “Steve has been instrumental in the progress and growth of GCEI,” said Chairman of the Board, Earl Azimov, “He has introduced the company to multiple business partners and business opportunities, and we look forward to having his continued acumen to accelerate our Company’s growth.”

Chris Boll, newly appointed board member, stated: “We are evaluating several opportunities relating to carbon reduction technologies including fly ash to create cleaner cement production, which is the second largest carbon producing process in the world. We are working with federal, state, and local governments to provide cost effective, affordable, net carbon reducing home building through innovative construction processes. We are working with several manufacturers of sustainable, renewable wood products for the construction industry. We plan to bring these technologies to GCEI to create a clean, environmentally conscious, but economically profitable business.”

Statements in this release may be regarded, in certain instances, as “forward-looking statements” pursuant to certain sections of the Securities Act 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act 1934, respectively. “Forward-looking statements” are based on expectations, estimates and projections at the time the statements are made, and involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those currently anticipated, including, but not limited to delays, difficulties, changed strategies, or unanticipated factors or circumstances affecting Global Clean Energy Inc. and its business. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will ever prove to be accurate, and readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements contained herein. Global Clean Energy Inc. will not republish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-clean-energy-inc-continues-corporate-updates-302080622.html

SOURCE Global Clean Energy, Inc.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

