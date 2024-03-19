Global Climate Tech Agency Mission Control Communications Named One of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company

Pioneering Planet-Forward firm recognized in the PR and Brand Strategies category for a decade of supporting climate technologies across continents

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Mission Control Communications (MC2), a global climate tech communications agency, today announced it has been recognized as one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies 2024 by Fast Company . Highlighted for its forward-thinking leadership and planet-positive body of work, MC2 is an honoree in the PR and Brand Strategies category for innovations in 2023 that contributed to the transformation of business and society.

Driven by the belief that good business can lead to a better society, MC2 jump-started some of the sector’s most iconic brands including electric aviation pioneer Eviation and climate equity transit leader Proterra. Today, the woman-founded and -led agency is leading the wave of scientific innovations – in our oceans, skies and space – for a more sustainable and just world.

With five key practice areas that include climate capital, advanced mobility, carbontech, sustainable infrastructure and deeptech discoveries, MC2 serves as a partner to its award-winning client portfolio, all of whom are scaling the innovations society needs.

“Our vision is to build a better world for the people who inhabit it – and we do it by choosing to exclusively support companies addressing global-scale societal issues. Our small but mighty team is driven by a shared commitment to foster the next generation of climate communicators to create a planet-positive world,” said Senior Vice President Connie Zhang.

“For the past decade, our agency has been working alongside early pioneers at the forefront of some of the world’s most important and critical emerging markets – with the ultimate goal of bringing future technologies that move the planet forward to market,” said Caroline Venza, founder and CEO of MC2. “And while we feel our singular focus on planet positive people and mission-based companies means we get the opportunity to work with the world’s most innovative companies each and every day, this recognition means so much to us. Thank you to the team at Fast Company.”

Fast Company‘s Most Innovative Companies 2024 list highlights the businesses at the forefront of their respective industries, paving the way for the innovations of tomorrow. These companies are setting the standard with some of the greatest accomplishments of the modern world. The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company‘s signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides a firsthand look at the inspiring and innovative efforts of companies across all sectors of the economy. To learn more about Fast Company‘s Most Innovative Companies list, visit fastcompany.com/most-innovative-companies/list.

About MC2

Mission Control Communications (MC2) is a strategic communications consultancy serving global innovators at the intersection of science and technology. Visit us at missionc2.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

