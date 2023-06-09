Global Conversational Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook – Q1 2023 Update: Sector to Reach $4.9 Trillion by 2028 at a 23.1% CAGR

DUBLIN, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Global Conversational Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook – 75+ KPIs on Conversational Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Product Offering, and Spend By Application – Q1 2023 Update” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

According to the publisher, the global conversational commerce industry is expected to grow by 29.5% on annual basis to reach US$1,740.8 billion in 2023.



The conversational commerce industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 23.1% during 2022-2028. The global conversational commerce transaction value will increase from US$1,740.8 billion in 2023 to reach US$4,915.1 billion by 2028.



The global conversational commerce market is poised to record strong growth over the next five years. One of the main drivers of the growth of conversational commerce is the increasing innovation in the segment. With the rise of artificial intelligence and machine learning, companies are able to create more sophisticated chatbots that can understand and respond to customers’ needs. Furthermore, these systems can help businesses provide faster and more accurate customer service, as well as offer personalized product recommendations and promotional offers.



Another factor driving the growth of conversational commerce is the highly competitive landscape in which businesses operate. With the proliferation of e-commerce platforms and the growth of online marketplaces, businesses need to find new ways to differentiate themselves and provide a more engaging shopping experience for customers. Conversational commerce allows businesses to offer a more personalized and interactive experience, which can help them stand out from their competitors and attract more customers.

Firms are forging strategic alliances to further drive innovation and conversational commerce market growth



With the upsurge in digital consumption, more and more firms are seeking to leverage omnichannel conversational commerce to better engage their customers and drive revenue growth. Consequently, providers are forging strategic alliances to further drive innovation and market growth in the segment.

In December 2022 , ADA, one of the leading analytics, data, and artificial intelligence firm in Southeast Asia , announced that the firm had entered into a strategic collaboration with Jio Haptik Technologies Limited (Haptik), the leading conversational commerce platform in the Asia Pacific and the United States region.

, ADA, one of the leading analytics, data, and artificial intelligence firm in , announced that the firm had entered into a strategic collaboration with Jio Haptik Technologies Limited (Haptik), the leading conversational commerce platform in the and region. The partnership between the two firms aims to improve customer engagement and conversational commerce capabilities by driving more meaningful experiences for consumers on LINE, WhatsApp, and other channels. In collaboration with Haptik, the business messaging platform offered by ADA will be enabled with chatbots that engage with consumers more efficiently, thereby driving sales and revenue growth.

From the short to medium-term perspective, the publisher expects more such strategic collaborations between firms, thereby driving the competitive landscape. This will subsequently support the growth of the overall conversational commerce industry in the global market over the next three to four years.

Retailers are incorporating AI chatbots into their e-commerce marketplaces to suggest products to consumers



With technological advancements and innovation in the area of commerce and artificial intelligence, more and more retailers are expected to incorporate AI chatbots into their marketplaces to enhance customer engagement and shopping experience from the short to medium-term perspective.

In March 2023 , Newegg, the United States -based e-commerce marketplace, announced that the firm had integrated ChatGPT, the AI-powered chatbot, into several website features. The chatbot will assist shoppers to select a desktop PC, while also optimizing the content on the e-commerce platform. Furthermore, the retailer is also making use of the chatbot to improve customer service, email communication, and search engine optimization.

Over the next few quarters, the publisher expects more and more e-commerce retailers to adopt AI and its capabilities to drive customer engagement and improve their experiences, thereby driving higher sales and revenue growth. This will further aid the growth of the conversational commerce industry in the global market over the next three to four years.



This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of conversational commerce industry, covering market opportunities and risks. With over 50+ KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of conversational commerce market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.



The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view on emerging business and investment market opportunities.



This title is a bundled offering provides detailed 20 reports, covering global insights along with data centric analysis at global and country level:



