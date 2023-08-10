Global Cryptocurrency Market 2023 – Bitcoin Dominates with 31.23% Market Share

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Global Cryptocurrency Market by Type (Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dashcoin), Process (Mining, Transaction), Offering, End-user Industry – Forecast 2023-2030″ report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The report offers market size estimates for different years and projects the market’s growth at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.36% to reach USD 10.54 billion by 2030.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

Type : The report categorizes the market based on different types of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin , Bitcoin Cash, Dashcoin, Ethereum , Litecoin , and Ripple. Bitcoin holds the largest market share of 31.23% in 2022, followed by Ethereum .

Market Dynamics:

The report presents an analysis of the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges affecting the global cryptocurrency market.

Drivers : Factors driving the market include the decentralized network concept’s economic benefits, the convenience of leading worldwide exchanges, the advantages of cryptocurrency over fiat currencies, and increasing acceptance by financial institutions.

: Factors driving the market include the network concept’s economic benefits, the convenience of leading worldwide exchanges, the advantages of over fiat currencies, and increasing acceptance by financial institutions. Restraints : The market faces drawbacks such as cybersecurity issues and cryptocurrency volatility.

: The market faces drawbacks such as cybersecurity issues and volatility. Opportunities : The report identifies opportunities stemming from business and individual inclination towards digital currency and the potential of cryptocurrencies in paying employees.

: The report identifies opportunities stemming from business and individual inclination towards digital currency and the potential of in paying employees. Challenges: The market faces challenges due to lack of awareness, slower adoption rate, lack of legislation, legal obstacles, and difficulties in cryptocurrency transactions.

Market Share Analysis:

The report also includes a market share analysis that offers insights into the current state of vendors in the cryptocurrency market space. The analysis considers vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, providing a comprehensive understanding of their performance and competition for market share.

The report covers various aspects such as market penetration, market development, market diversification, market trends, competitive assessment & intelligence, product development & innovation, and technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the global cryptocurrency market.

The report further addresses key questions such as the market size and forecast of the global cryptocurrency market, the impact of COVID-19 on the market, investment opportunities, competitive strategic window, technology trends, and market share of leading vendors.

Key Players:

The report features a list of key players operating in the global cryptocurrency market, including:

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Alchemy Insights, Inc.

Binance Holdings Ltd.

Holdings Ltd. BitFinex by iFinex Inc.

BitGo

BITMAIN Technologies Holding Company.

Bitstamp Ltd. by NXMH BV

Bybit Fintech Limited

Canaan Inc.

Coinbase Ascending Markets Kenya Limited

Ascending Markets Kenya Limited Coinstash by TWMT Pty Ltd.

Cointree Pty. Ltd.

Dunamu Inc.

Ethereumminer.EU by bitfly gmbh

eToro ( Europe ) Ltd.

) Ltd. Gemini Trust Company, LLC.

iFinex Inc. by Messari, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Internet Computer by DFINITY

KuCoin

Ledger SAS

NVIDIA Corporation

Pandaminer

Swyftx Pty Ltd

Xapo Holdings Limited

Overall, the report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global cryptocurrency market, taking into account various factors that may impact its growth in the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

