Global Defense Data Analytics, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence Research 2023 – Rapid Advances, Commercial Prototypes, and Small Business Participation Boost Operational Readiness

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Defense Data Analytics, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence Growth Opportunities” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This research service overviews the global defense data analytics, machine learning (ML), and artificial intelligence (AI) market, highlighting growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The study also outlines the most relevant projects, as well as some representative contracts. Further, the study points out some key companies.



In modern warfare, military operations generate vast volumes of data, and clear insights are crucial for commanders to make accurate decisions. Data analytics software, ML, and AI can deliver quick, real-time processed information to meet commanders’ demands.



Several countries are investing in research and development for defense use cases of these technologies. Small businesses are key providers of data analytics, ML, and AI solutions for defense, and their participation is driving market growth.



However, developing a legal framework to govern the use of AI and ML in military operations can encounter challenges, such as ethical disagreements and compliance with international laws. In addition, humans can become over reliant on AI and decrease its proficiency when performing tasks, affecting mission readiness.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Defense Data Analytics, Machine Learning (ML), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Research Scope and Overview

Growth Trends

Growth Challenges

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Key Application Areas

Recent Global Developments: North America

Recent Global Developments: Asia-Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) Recent Global Developments: Europe

Recent Global Developments: Middle East and Africa (MEA)

and (MEA) Recent Global Developments: Latin America

Competitive Landscape

Representative Contracts

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Growth Opportunity 2: Data Cleaning, Labeling, and Storage Services

Growth Opportunity 3: Predictive Analytics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o46ytd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

esearch and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-defense-data-analytics-machine-learning-and-artificial-intelligence-research-2023—rapid-advances-commercial-prototypes-and-small-business-participation-boost-operational-readiness-302010358.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

