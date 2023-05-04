Global Digital Identity Solutions Market to 2032: Rising Identity and Authentication Frauds Fuel the Sector

DUBLIN, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Global Digital Identity Solutions Market 2022-2032 by Offering, Technology, Authentication Type, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global digital identity solutions market will reach $122.98 billion by 2032, growing by 16.9% annually over 2022-2032 owing to rising identity and authentication frauds, digitization trend with increased integration of biometrics in smartphones, and increased focus on enhanced end-to-end customer experience.



The report is based on a holistic research of the entire global digital identity solutions market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year.

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia–Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global digital identity solutions market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Technology, Authentication Type, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region.



Based on Offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Hardware

Software

Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS)

Based on Technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Biometrics

Fingerprint Recognition

Facial Recognition

Iris Recognition

Voice Recognition

Palm/Hand Recognition

Other Biometric Identities

Non-Biometrics

Based on Authentication Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Single-Factor Authentication

Multi-Factor Authentication

Two-Factor Authentication

Three-Factor Authentication

Four-Factor Authentication

Based on Deployment Mode, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

On-Premises Solutions

Cloud-based Solutions

Hybrid Solutions

Based on Organization Size, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Based on Industry Vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Government and Public Service

Retail and Ecommerce

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Energy and Utilities

Cryptocurrency

Other Industry Verticals

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada , and Mexico )

(U.S., , and ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Spain , Italy , Russia , Rest of Europe ; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands , Switzerland , Poland , Sweden , Belgium , Austria , Ireland , Norway , Denmark , and Finland )

( , UK, , , , , Rest of ; Rest of is further segmented into , , , , , , , , , and ) APAC ( Japan , China , South Korea , Australia , India , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia , Singapore , Indonesia , Thailand , New Zealand , Vietnam , Taiwan , and Philippines )

, , , , , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into , , , , , , , and ) South America ( Brazil , Chile , Argentina , Rest of South America )

( , , , Rest of ) MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia , South Africa and Rest of MEA)

