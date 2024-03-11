Global Dishwashing Detergent Market Size, Growth, Report 2031

Global dishwashing detergent market reached a value of USD 19.2 billion in 2023, which is anticipated to reach USD 32.26 billion by 2031, projecting a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2024-2031. The market is experiencing remarkable growth, fueled by various formulations, types, packaging, and characteristics.

Key market players offer a wide range of options catering to different consumer preferences. Global dishwashing detergent market has witnessed a transformative surge in recent years, spurred by an emphasis on personal hygiene and health, especially during the wave of COVID-19 pandemic. The market consists of different varieties of products ranging from liquid soap formulations to waterless dishwashing detergents, heavily marketed with different and unique strategies. Growing emphasis on hygienic and clean dishes is expected to prevent the spread of bacteria and infection has helped the market to expand at a robust growth rate.

There has been a continual growth in the demand for dishwashing detergents as there is a great usage of them in the cleaning of utensils in various industries such as cafes, bars, restaurants, households, etc. Moreover, the increasing inclination of consumers towards organic, sustainable, eco-friendly, and chemical-free products is driving the brands to enter the market and cater to the dynamic needs of the consumers. A range of herbal dishwashing liquids is flooding the market as most of the companies are following the trend to remain a key competitor in the market.

The increasing disposable income of the consumers and the emerging economies are believably propelling the demand in the market over the forecast period. The rise of e-commerce websites, convenient home delivery options, and promotional discounts are some of the factors that are contributing to the flourishing dishwashing detergent market. Manufacturers are putting efforts and continuously innovating their products by developing new products, changing packaging of old products and making their product portfolio appealing to attract new customers and keep the existing audience hooked to them.

Thus, the ever-growing market for dishwashing detergent, being a necessary product, is expected to bloom in the coming future.

Sustainability as a Factor for Market Expansion

It has been seen that users of dishwashing detergents have become aware of the alarming environmental issues due to unsustainable practices and want to contribute towards the preservation of the environment. Consumers have become conscious and are purchasing products from brands that are ensuring sustainable practices. The shift in consumers’ preferences has forced the companies to re-innovate their packaging and products into more sustainable and environmentally friendly end products. Picking the correct material for packaging purposes helps the companies to minimize the carbon footprint and improve their brand image by increasing sustainability, thereby, improving the satisfaction of the customers.

For instance, on 3rd February 2022, Henkel AG & Co. KgaA, launched its latest product range, Pril Stark & Natürlich (Strong and Natural) as a move towards sustainability. It offered a refillable dispenser for the very first time to its consumers. The company claimed that the body of the bottle was made from recycled plastic and the refills saved approximately 70% of the plastic, as compared to the dispenser.

Moreover, to promote environmentally friendly products in the market, the company formulated the product with 93% natural ingredients which even included food-certified colors and fragrances. The product was made available in the market in two variants, Apple Blossom and Aloe Vera. With the product development, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s brand, Pril contributed towards a greater goal of sustainability.

North America Holds Dominance in Global Dishwashing Detergent Market

North America is dominating the market globally due to its high working population, hygiene, healthy lifestyle, and cleanliness. Thus, North America is anticipated to continue to dominate during the forecast period.

The key trend that is dominating the North American markets is an increasing demand for eco-friendly products in the region. Moreover, marketing strategies, promotions through social media, advertisements, innovations, and advancements in dishwashing detergents are other factors that are boosting the growth of the market in the region. Dishwashing detergent manufacturers are continuously upgrading their products in terms of packaging, quality, fragrance, formulation, etc.

Procter & Gamble Company’s Cascade, launched Cascade Platinum Plus, its new cleaning formula for cabinet ready utensils in January 2023. The company claimed that with this newly formulated product, American households need not rewash the dishes, already washed in the dishwasher. It completely rinses off all food particles in one wash in the dishwasher without any requirement for prewash or rewash of the dishes.

Liquid Dishwashing Detergent Dominate the Market Share in Terms of Volume

Liquid dishwashing detergents dominate the market and are among the popular choice of consumers as they are gentle on the skin, can be used in all weather conditions, and promote the lowest wastage. They are relatively less concentrated than cakes and create more lather with lesser application. They are longer-lasting than other types of dishwashing detergents and effectively clean dishes and cooking utensils, when used in smaller quantities.

Manufacturers are innovating their product range and developing new products by changing the ingredients, packaging, fragrances, and several other things to attract the consumer and boost their sales. Key players are providing refills and value saver packs as a promotional strategy to ensure repeat orders from their existing customer base.

In March 2023, Lifebuoy, a Unilever PLC brand, announced its first dishwashing liquid detergent in Indonesia. The brand-new product further strengthens its popularity for personal care products. The product has become a household name due to its powerful formulation that effectively eliminates bacteria, residues, and grease in one wash. It means that the product wastage is negligible, and minimum effort and water do a great job. It is more sustainable than other chemical-based products that are prevailing in the market, consisting of 100% plant-based surface-active agents and no petrochemical active agents. The dishwashing liquid detergent, which is 99% biodegradable, is a part of Lifebuoy’s latest BotaniTech range.

Product Innovation and Formulations Fuelling the Demand for Dishwashing Detergents

Innovation in products and formulations of dishwashing detergents is boosting the dishwashing detergent market. Players are experimenting and launching new products for their audience. Brands and manufacturers in the dishwashing detergent industry continually strive to meet evolving consumer preferences, address specific needs, and differentiate their products from their competitors.

One such launch was by Tru Earth Environmental Products Inc., which introduced the latest addition to its product range, Tru Earth Dishwasher Detergent Tablets in January 2023. The eco-friendly product helps in reducing single-use plastics for cleaning dirty dishes and cookware. These small tablets effectively clean utensils without causing any harm to the planet.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC’s brand, Finish, debuted its brand-new dishwasher tablet, Finish Ultimate Plus in March 2023. The promising product claims to be unmatchable and clean, on an Eco-cycle, powered with Cycle-Sync technology. The technology ensures the activation of the right ingredient at the right time in the dishwasher cycle to set a new benchmark in dishwashing detergent industry.

Report Scope

“Dishwashing Detergent Market Assessment, Opportunities and Forecast, 2017-2031F”, is a comprehensive report by Markets and Data, providing in-depth analysis and qualitative and quantitative assessment of the current state of global dishwashing detergent market, industry dynamics, and challenges. The report includes market size, segmental shares, growth trends, driving factors, opportunities, and forecast between 2024 and 2031. Additionally, the report profiles the leading players in the industry mentioning their respective market share, business model, competitive intelligence, etc.

