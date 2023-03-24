Global Electric Aircraft Market Report 2023: Rise in Demand for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Global Electric Aircraft Market by Platform (Regional Transport Aircraft, Business Jets, Light & Ultralight Aircraft), Type, System (Batteries, Electric Motors, Aerostructures, Avionics, Software), Technology, Application and Region – Forecast to 2030” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Global Electric Aircraft Market is expected to grow from USD 8.8 billion in 2022 to USD 37.2 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period. The integration of technologies such as IoT, artificial intelligence, and machine learning has helped increase the efficiency of electric aircraft.

With advancements in chemical technologies in the form of lithium/fluorinated carbon (Li/CFx) batteries, manufacturers and innovators have been successful in developing high energy-to-weight ratio aircraft batteries that increase the range of electric aircraft and allow more MTOW. Manufacturers are focusing their R&D efforts on developing electrodes and cell separators that increase the reliability and safety of battery systems for prolonged service life in rigorous environments.

The development of integrated battery monitoring systems is a prime example of the advancements and measures undertaken by the aircraft battery industry to ensure the optimal performance of batteries and associated products. These technological advancements will reduce restrictions and challenges related to the adoption of electric aircraft in the future.

Light and Ultralight segment expected to have a larger market share during the forecast period

By platform, light and ultralight segment is expected to have a larger market share during the forecast period. Electric Regional transport aircraft and business jet aircraft are expected to have witness introduction into the market in late 2026 early 2027. Until this period the light and ultralight aircraft like UAVs, General Aircraft, Trainer Aircraft will contribute more to the market. Due to these factors light and ultralight segment would have larger market share during this period.

Rotary Wing segment to dominate the market during the forecast period

Based on type, rotary wing segment is witnessing largest market share across the forecast period. Major developments are being made in the Rotary wing segment mainly eVTOL aircraft. Rotary wing UAVs are majorly electric in nature and are widely used across many applications in commercial, government and military. With the advent of Urban air travel due to the ease of operation and maneuverability, eVTOLs are the choice of technology that is witnessing larger adoption.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Need for Cleaner and Quieter Aircraft

Advances in Batteries, Electric Motors, and Power Electronics

Rise in Demand for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Restraints

Increased Aircraft Weight due to Heavy Batteries

High Voltage and Thermal Issues

Opportunities

Emergence of Advanced Air Mobility

Use of All-Electric Aircraft for Logistics

Challenges

Development of High Energy Density Batteries

Battery Recharging Infrastructure at Airports

Designing All-Electric Manned Aircraft

Ensuring Airworthiness of Electric Aircraft

Research Coverage

This research report categorizes the Electric Aircraft market on the basis of Electric Aircraft market by platform (Regional Transport Aircraft, Business Jets, Light & Ultralight Aircraft), Type, System (Batteries, Electric Motors, Aerostructures, Avionics, Software, and Others) Technology, Application, and Region. These segments have been mapped across major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the Electric Aircraft market. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overviews; solutions and services; key strategies; new product launches; mergers; and partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; and recent developments associated with the Electric Aircraft market. In addition, the startups in Electric Aircraft market ecosystem are covered in this report to provide usable insights and developments happening in the emerging market of Electric Aircraft.

Reasons to Buy this Report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall Electric Aircraft market and the subsegments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

