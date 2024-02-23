Global Exoskeleton Robots Business Report 2024-2030: As Defense Departments Lean towards Advanced Technologies, Opportunities Galore for Military Exoskeleton Robots

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The “Exoskeleton Robots – Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Global Exoskeleton Robots Market to Reach $4.6 Billion by 2030



The global market for Exoskeleton Robots estimated at US$489.9 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 32.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 30.2% CAGR and reach US$3.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Software segment is estimated at 38.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The report heralds the arrival of the age of robotics, highlighting exciting new technologies driving growth, particularly in the realm of exoskeleton robots. It explores the future of human augmentation, bridging science fiction with reality through wearable machines designed to augment human strength.

An overview of active and passive exoskeletons is provided, along with key applications across various sectors. Amidst a global economic update, the report underscores the shift towards an endemic COVID-19 strategy and its implications for managing future pandemics, alongside the impact of inflationary pressures driven by geopolitical tensions.

COVID-19 is identified as a major catalyst for the deployment of full-body, powered exoskeletons, particularly in senior care facilities and military training, despite disruptions. This has led to a surge in demand, particularly for mobile exoskeletons, with high adoption rates observed in medical and military applications. The report also offers a glance at select exoskeletons across various sectors and provides insights into recent market activities, as well as influencer, product, and technology insights, shaping the trajectory of the exoskeleton robotics market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $210.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 40.9% CAGR

North America is highlighted as the most lucrative market for exoskeleton robots. The competitive landscape is examined, including key competitors’ market share percentages and their presence in the market.



The Exoskeleton Robots market in the U.S. is estimated at US$210.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$783 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 40.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 25.8% and 33.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 31.3% CAGR.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The Growing World of Human Augmentation Bodes Well for Exoskeleton Designs for Enhancing Human Performance

Why Exoskeleton Robots Hold Relevance

Advancing Technology for Human Augmentation Paving the Way for New Design Concepts in Exoskeletons

How AI Technology is Revolutionizing Robotic Exoskeletons

Recent Technological Advancements in Exoskeleton Robots Fuel Growth Prospects

Innovations in Exoskeleton Robots Opening New Avenues for Jaw Rehabilitation

Researchers Develop Wearable Robot to Support Walking

AI-Based Exoskeleton Holds Capability to Estimate User Intentions

Sarcos Robotics Unveils Guardian XO

Innovative Robotic Boot Turns Heads with Incredible Improvement in Walking Speed

Healthcare Sector Steers Momentum in the Exoskeleton Robots Market

Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Robots Set to Make Big Gains

Potential Implications of Exoskeleton Robots for Physical Rehabilitation

Exoskeleton Robots Helping Paraplegics to Walk Again

Increasing Incidence of Neurological, Musculoskeletal and Chronic Medical Conditions to Steer Adoption

Importance of Physical Therapy for Stroke Survivors Bodes Well

Select Arm and Hand Robotic Devices

Select Leg and Foot Robotic Devices

Rising Incidence of Physical Disabilities Steers Importance of Rehabilitation Robots

Growing Geriatric Population & Parallel Rise in Prevalence of Age-Related Conditions: Strong Business Case for Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Robots

Rising Care Costs & Shortage of Home Care Workers for Disabled and Elderly Turn Focus onto Rehabilitation Robots

Resolving Prevailing Issues & Challenges: Critical for Future Success of Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Robots

Exoskeleton Robots Poised to Transform Industrial Sector

Exoskeleton Robots to Play a Vital Role in Transforming Industries and Society

Why Robotic Exoskeletons are a Huge Draw for Modern Industrial Landscape?

Industrial Exoskeleton Robots Promise Increased Worker Productivity & Reduced Workplace Injuries

Current Trends in Industrial Automation & Industry 4.0 Favor Uptake

As Defense Departments Lean towards Advanced Technologies, Opportunities Galore for Military Exoskeleton Robots

New Range of Military Exoskeletons Come to the Fore to Address Stringent Requirements of Infantry Squads

Emphasis on Soldier Protection & Strengthening Infantry Capabilities Widen the Business Case

Exoskeleton Robots Augment Military Wearable Technology

AI Steps into Reinforce Military Exoskeleton Robots

US Marines Test Real-Life Exoskeleton Robots

Construction Sector: A Niche Domain for Exoskeleton Robots

Advancements in Exoskeleton Technology for Construction Industry

Exoskeleton Suits Make Big Inroads in Automotive Industry to Lighten Worker Load

Movers Move without Pauses with Robotic Exoskeleton Technology

Smart Exoskeleton Market Poised to Witness Robust Growth

Smart Textiles to Play an Important Role in the Development of Smart Exoskeletons

Major Challenges Associated with Exoskeleton Robots

Lack of Standards Holding Back Exoskeleton Adoption

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 100 Featured)

AiTreat Pte. Ltd.

Cyberdyne, Inc.

BIONIK Laboratories Corporation

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc.

HandyRehab

KUKA AG

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA

Sarcos Corporation

Tyromotion GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lafw4e

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-exoskeleton-robots-business-report-2024-2030-as-defense-departments-lean-towards-advanced-technologies-opportunities-galore-for-military-exoskeleton-robots-302069842.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

