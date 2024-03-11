Global Fermented Tea Market Size, Growth, Report 2031

Global fermented tea market size was valued at USD 5.1 billion in 2023, which is expected to reach USD 12.04 billion in 2031, with a CAGR of 11.34% for the forecast period between 2024 and 2031. The demand for fermented tea among women is growing due to the growing awareness of health benefits of the beverages. Fermented tea is widely consumed in the world and is used for various other purposes like in the manufacturing of herbal beauty care products. Furthermore, as consumer preferences shift toward unique flavors and health benefits, traditional tea varieties like green and black tea coincide with an increasing trend in specialty and herbal teas.

Fermentation of the tea level acts as an important factor in the production of tea. Furthermore, the degree of enzymatic oxidation is described before the process of drying. To oxidize the leaves, roasting and steaming method is used to dry them completely. In addition, through the process of fermentation, the leaves turn from greenish to reddish-brown color.

According to Food and Agricultural Organization, by 2030, the production of black tea is expected to rise by 2.1% globally each year. It is anticipated that the expansion in China will be substantial (4.1%), supported by a strong increase in domestic demand for black teas like Pu’erh, which are grown in China’s Yunnan Province. In addition, global green tea production is projected to grow at a faster rate of 6.3% annually, reflecting an expansion in China.

Rising Awareness for Health and Wellness Drive the Market Growth

The market for fermented tea has been impacted by the rise in health and wellness awareness, which has increased demand for herbal and green teas. Consumers are getting more conscious of the potential health benefits of teas, which include antioxidant properties, and metabolism and immune support. The market is expanding as consumers actively look for healthier options with their belief in tea as a refreshing beverage and a natural and beneficial part of leading a healthy lifestyle. Certain teas are positioned as more than traditional beverages by highlighting their health benefits, which enables the market to grow in response to shifting consumer preferences.

For instance, in September 2023, Molson Coors Beverage Co. launched Peace Hard Tea, a line that consists of bold and vibrant hard teas crafted for consumers of 21 years or above. The new product line- Peace Hard Tea has been launched in collaboration with The Coca-Cola Company. The drink contains 5% ABV and is ideal for those who are looking for high energy, featuring three different flavours such as Freedom of Peach, Really Really Razzy, and More Peace More Lemon.

Cultural and Regional Factors Influence the Market Growth of Fermented Tea

Regional and cultural factors are strong forces behind the fermented tea market. Drinking tea is deeply ingrained in many cultural customs as different regions have different tastes in tea types, brewing methods, and drinking customs. Mix of cultural diversity influences consumer choices and fosters a diverse marketplace for tea. In addition, some regions might prefer effective black teas while others might prefer mild green teas or herbal infusions. The dynamic interplay of varied cultures leads the suppliers to adapt to the specific needs of each cultural context, which reflects the history of tea and drives fragmented tea market growth, contributing to the overall vibrancy and diversity.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations, tea is an important cash crop that plays a major role in rural development, poverty reduction, and food security. In addition to it, tea has a cultural significance for many countries. For instance, in 2022, Vietnam-based Nawon Food and Beverage Co., Ltd. released its new line of fermented tea, Kombucha. There are four flavors available for the new teas in bottles, which are tropical fruit flavor, lemon ginger, grapefruit, and ginger.

Rising Chronic Diseases Results in Increasing Demand for Fermented Tea

Growing rates of chronic illnesses and disorders have led to a shift in consumer preferences towards fermented tea. Consumers are more inclined towards healthy, and nutritional drinks instead of sweetened and unhealthy ones, owing to their busy schedules, poor diets, and improper meal patterns, which has resulted in serious health concerns. Fermented tea acts as a health-conscious beverage which is preferred by the consumers. It acts as a detoxifying drink, rich in vitamins, enzymes, and antioxidants that helps with allergies, digestion, and metabolic issues, among various other health issues. Moreover, the beverage is meant to strengthen the body’s immunity and help in early diagnosis of cancer.

Fermented tea, like kombucha, has advantages like improving intestinal health. Blood sugar regulation can be aided through kombucha for people with type 2 diabetes. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), diabetes affects millions of people in the United States and is the 8th largest cause of death in the nation. Scientists are looking for new ways to lower blood sugar, including dietary changes, as the prevalence of type 2 diabetes rises.

Impact of COVID-19

The fermented tea market has seen substantial changes during COVID 19. During the pandemic, restrictions on mobility and disruptions of supply chain impacted the production and distribution of the tea. Further, due to pandemic, there has been a major change in preferences of the consumer as they are more focused towards the healthy choices, which has led to increasing demand for the fragmented teas, as they help in improving the immune system. In addition to it, e-commerce has become a vital channel for traditional retail difficulties during the pandemic, owing to restrictions on movements which limited the retail shops. Although, some small businesses faced difficulties during the pandemic staying in business while well-known brands quickly accepted the changes.

Report Scope

“Fermented Tea Market Assessment, Opportunities and Forecast, 2017-2031F”, is a comprehensive report by Markets and Data, providing in-depth analysis and qualitative and quantitative assessment of the current state of global fermented tea market, industry dynamics, and challenges. The report includes market size, segmental shares, growth trends, COVID-19 impact, opportunities, and forecast between 2024 and 2031. Additionally, the report profiles the leading players in the industry mentioning their respective market share, business model, competitive intelligence, etc.

