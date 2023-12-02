Global Fuel Management Systems Market Report 2023-2030: For Companies with Transport Fleets, Now is the Time to Face the Carbon Taxes Reality With Fuel Management Systems

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Fuel Management Systems – Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Global Fuel Management Systems Market to Reach $892.7 Million by 2030



The global market for Fuel Management Systems estimated at US$587.3 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$892.7 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.8% CAGR and reach US$373.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Software segment is estimated at 6.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The report emphasizes that developed economies currently lead the global FMS market, while it anticipates that future growth will be driven by developing regions. It delves into the hardware components of fuel management systems, highlighting the use of physical ID tokens for vehicle and equipment identification during fueling processes.

Market competition is examined, with data on the global key competitors’ percentage market share in 2022 and a comparison with the market share scenario in 2019. Additionally, it provides a snapshot of the competitive market presence in 2022, categorized as strong, active, niche, or trivial for players worldwide.

The report recognizes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the potential global recession on the fuel management systems market, suggesting that these external factors could influence market dynamics and trends in the future.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $236 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR



The Fuel Management Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$236 Million in the year 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$152.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Depleting World Oil Reserves & Focus on Environment Protection Step Up the Emphasis on Fuel Management as a Critical Part of Energy Efficiency Management

Growing Popularity of Energy Audits in the Transportation Industry Magnifies the Importance of Fuel Management: Global Investments in Energy Efficiency (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2016 and 2018 by Industry

Crude Oil Proved Reserves in Billion Barrels by Geographic Region for the Years 2015 through 2018

Although Debatable if Carbon Tax is the Silver Bullet for Climate Change, it is Nevertheless a Watershed Event for the Fuel Management Systems Market

For Companies with Transport Fleets, Now is the Time to Face the Carbon Taxes Reality With Fuel Management Systems: Price of Carbon Emission in US$ per Metric Ton of CO2-Equivalent by Select Countries: 2019

Projected Increases in Carbon Prices Will Increase the Emission Burden in a Broad Range of Industries: Percentage Share of Carbon Dioxide Emissions Worldwide by Price: 2019

As Global Emissions Escalate, the Rising Sense of Urgency Will Give Carbon Taxes a Larger Role to Play in Climate Change Goals: Global Fossil Fuel Emissions in Gigatonnes of CO2 Equivalent for the Years 1990, 2010, 2019 and 2022

Volatility in Fuel Prices Drives Demand for Fuel Management Systems

Spot Crude Oil Prices ($/barrel) in Select Countries for the Years 2015 through 2018

Average Annual OPEC Crude Oil Price (in $/barrel) for the Years 2010 through 2019

Technologically Advanced Solutions Fuel Growth

Cloud-Based Solutions Gain Demand for Fuel Management of Fleets

Growth in Transport Infrastructure Auger Well for Market Growth

Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (as a Percentage of GDP) by Sector for 2007-2016 and 2017-2040

Percentage Breakdown Global Greenhouse Gas Emissions from Transportation by Segment: 2018

Fuel Management Systems Gain Traction as Commercial Fleets Shift Focus on Operational Efficiencies

Commercial Cars & Trucks in Service in Thousands in the US for the Years 2016, 2017 & 2018

Rise in Number of Fuel Stations to Boost Demand for Fuel Management Systems

Growing Use of Biofuel Poses New Challenges

